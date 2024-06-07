Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day takes place on June 9, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this period, Goomy will spawn in large numbers around you. The pseudo-Legendary from the Kalos region had its shiny release during GO Fest 2023, so the event bonuses and the chance to farm Goomy Candy and Candy XL are the biggest driving factors for this event.

Goodra, Goomy's final evolution, is a strong pick across all formats of PvP battles. It can also do well as a Gym defender. Therefore, the Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day gives you the chance to capture versions of the critter with the best PvP IVs. Moreover, evolving Sliggoo into Goodra during the event will give you a variant of the critter that knows Thunder Punch.

This article will discuss the gameplay advantages across PvP and PvE you can expect from the Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Thunder Punch Goodra worth it in Pokemon GO?

Thunder Punch Goodra in Pokemon GO PvP

The addition of Thunder Punch to Goodra's move pool only improves its position in the Great League of Pokemon GO. In the Ultra League and Master League, Goodra's best moveset still does not include Thunder Punch. This is because of the number of Flying-type and Water-type Pocket Monsters that dominate the most accessible PvP format of the GO Battle League.

Thunder Punch Goodra in Pokemon GO PvE

In PvE battles, Thunder Punch does Goodra no favors. The move is generally considered a second choice for Gyms and Raids anyway, and the fact that Goodra does not get either Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) nor does it have an outstandingly high Attack stat, makes this addition practically useless in PvE battles.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day

Best IV spreads for Goomy for Great League

1/14/14 - 1500 CP at Level 16 0/15/15 - 1500 CP at Level 16 0/15/14 - 1497 CP at Level 16 1/13/14 - 1498 CP at Level 16 2/14/12 - 1500 CP at Level 16

Best IV spreads for Goomy for Ultra League

0/12/12 - 2500 CP at Level 27 1/15/15 - 2496 CP at Level 26.5 0/13/11 - 2499 CP at Level 27 0/8/15 - 2497 CP at Level 27 0/11/13 - 2500 CP at Level 27

Best IV spreads for Goomy for Master League

15/15/15 - 4239 CP at Level 50 15/14/15 - 4224 CP at Level 50 14/15/15 - 4230 CP at Level 50 15/15/14 - 4227 CP at Level 50 15/13/15 - 4210 CP at Level 50

Is Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day worth playing?

From a PvP perspective, the availability of Thunder Punch Goodra can be a solid addition to your roster. Other than that, this is a great opportunity to collect a Goomy with good IVs for trainer battles.

Speaking for PvE, there is not much to look forward to in the Pokemon GO Goomy Community Day other than potentially catching a perfect IV version of the critter.

