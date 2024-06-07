Can you solo defeat Sliggoo in Pokemon GO 4-star raids?

The first Community Day event from the Pokemon GO Shared Skies season features Goomy. It introduces Sliggoo, Goomy’s evolution line, to 4-star Raid Battles in the second phase of the event. The Dragon-type monster from Kalos has never appeared in raids, but for the first time, it is coming to this battle platform, presenting trainers with opportunities to finally get their hands on this raid monster. Since nobody has ever defeated Sliggoo 4-star raids, many may wonder whether beating it solo is possible in the game.

Teaming up with multiple Pokemon GO raid friends can boost your chances of taking down the raid boss easily. But what happens when you attempt to go solo against the Dragon-type Sliggoo in 4-star raids?

How do you defeat Sliggoo in Pokemon GO alone?

Ash Sliggoo from the anime. (Image via TPC)

Trainers can defeat Sliggoo in Pokemon GO 4-star raids during the Goomy Community Day event. Its type is Dragon, which makes it 160% weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Water-type attacks. Thanks to its typing, the raid critter can resist attacks from Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water types. However, you should never charge Sliggoo with moves it can resist; instead, you should use those that it is weak to.

Trending

Since you won’t need help from other players to beat Sliggoo in raids, you must know what its strengths are. As a raid boss, the Dragon-type species boasts increased Combat Power (CP) stats of 22402, which is 2303 outside of raids. Moreover, its Stamina will also rise to new heights, forcing raiders to launch devastating hits within a limited time frame of 180 seconds.

Please make a note that the Attack and Defense stats of Sliggoo in Pokemon GO will remain unchanged in Raid Battles, unlike CP and Stamina.

That said, conquering in Sliggoo 4-star raids all by yourself can be challenging due to its lethal Fast and Charged Moves. During the event, the boss will throw its Fast Attacks, Tackle, and Water Gun. As it can reach its Charged Moves quickly, ensure to dodge when it fires Dragon Pulse, Sludge Bomb, Water Pulse, and Muddy Water at you.

Lastly, you have to stock up on Revive items to heal your Pokemon. Therefore, carry the items with you. Now, let’s look at raid counters for Sliggoo to defeat it solo in Pokemon GO, which includes Mega and Shadow Pokemon as well.

Best 4-star raid counters for Sliggoo in Pokemon GO

Counters for the boss. (Image via TPC)

As mentioned above, Sliggoo can be countered in Pokemon GO without a team if you have solid Dragon, Water, and Fairy-type moves. Furthermore, solo players can go for Pokemon with the shared typing to benefit from the effects of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The STAB effect multiplies the total damage output by 1.2X.

Mega counters:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath and Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Shadow counters:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Mamowsine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Regular counters:

Zekrom: Dragon Breath and Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Reshiram: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Galarian Standard Mode Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

You can bring down Sliggoo in 4-star raids solo with counters like Mega Garchomp, Shadow Gardevoir, and Reshiram. It can evolve into a pseudo-Legendary Goodra in Pokemon GO.