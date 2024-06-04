Pokemon GO Shared Skies: GO Fest 2024, seasonal rotations, bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Shared Skies is now underway with a bevy of content ahead for trainers to dive into. The GO Fest 2024 is the crown jewel among them, featuring three real-world events and one global variant. Apart from that, seasonal rotations to wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more are already in place.

We have gathered all the available information on Pokemon GO Shared Skies below.

Pokemon GO Shared Skies schedule and seasonal bonuses

Pokemon GO new season rolls in (Image via Niantic)

Shared Skies runs from June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to September 3, 2024, at 10 am local time. The seasonal bonuses are as follows:

One additional Special Trade per day.

Trainers level 31 and above will have a higher chance to receive Candy XL from exploring with their buddy.

Increased XP for the first catch of the day.

Pokemon GO Shared Skies wild spawns

The wild spawns in different locations during Shared Skies are as follows:

Cities

Magneton

Hondour [shiny encounter available]

Ralts [shiny encounter available]

Skitty [shiny encounter available]

Makuhita [shiny encounter available]

Trubbish [shiny encounter available]

Dedenne [shiny encounter available]

Forests

Bellsprout [shiny encounter available]

Ledyba [shiny encounter available]

Sunkern [shiny encounter available]

Linoone

Breloom

Skorupi [shiny encounter available]

Foongus [shiny encounter available]

Mountains

Diglett [shiny encounter available]

Shuckle [shiny encounter available]

Slakoth [shiny encounter available]

Vibrava

Excadrill

Dwebble [shiny encounter available]

Bunnelby [shiny encounter available]

Beaches & Waters

Poliwhirl

Horsea [shiny encounter available]

Chinchou [shiny encounter available]

Surskit [shiny encounter available]

Finneon [shiny encounter available]

Tympole [shiny encounter available]

Jellicent

Northern Hemisphere

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Skarmory [shiny encounter available]

Treecko [shiny encounter available]

Torchic [shiny encounter available]

Mudkip [shiny encounter available]

Clamperl [shiny encounter available]

Beldum [shiny encounter available]

Southern Hemisphere

Scyther [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Bagon [shiny encounter available]

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Shared Skies Research Breakthrough encounters

Shared Skies Research Breakthrough encounters are as follows:

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Natural Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Audino [shiny encounter available]

Jangmo-o [shiny encounter available]

Axew [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Shared Skies GO Fest 2024 and other details

The GO Fest 2024 dates are as follows:

Sendai, Japan: May 30, 2024 to June 2, 2024

Madrid, Spain: June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024

New York City, USA: July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024

Global: July 13, 2024, to July 14, 2024.

The crown jewel of the event is the debut of Necrozma, Dusk Mane Necrozma, and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO. The latter two mark the addition of Pokemon Fusions in the game too. The Ultra Necrozma fusion hasn't been added this time though.

For further details, check out our guide: Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Everything you need to know.

Shared Skies will also see the return of Mega Rayquaza in raids, but Pokemon GO fans are far from happy about them. The season will also provide free monthly Timed Research for trainers to enjoy and complete.

PokeStop Showcases will take place from Saturday to Sunday and Monday to Tuesday. The mini event's popularity continues to soar with plenty of trainers participating in them.

The Community Day schedule for Shared Skies has also been revealed, with June 2024 seeing a Goomy Community Day and a Cyndaquil Community Day Classic.

