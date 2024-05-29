Is Ultra Necrozma available in Pokemon GO?

With Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane debuting in Pokemon GO, trainers are left wondering whether Ultra Necrozma is coming to the game anytime soon. The Psychic-type Legendary Gen VII Prism Pokemon will make its first appearance in GO Fest 2024, with its first two forms arriving in tow. Sadly, Niantic hasn't announced Ultra Necrozma's debut in Pokemon GO yet. As such, the creature isn't available in the game.

Apart from being the game mascots of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, Necrozma also makes up the light trio (fan-term) with Solgaleo and Lunala. It is the only currently-known pocket monster that can learn Prismatic Laser and Photon Geyser and have Prism Armor as an ability.

Niantic yet-to-announce Ultra Necrozma's Pokemon GO debut

Ultra Necrozma is the third form available to the Prism Pokemon. In the mainline series, the dual-type Psychic and Dragon form can only be obtained in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon. To do so, one needed a Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma to hold the Ultranecrozium Z and use Ultra Burst.

Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in-game (Image via Niantic)

While Ultra Necrozma's GO debut is currently unknown, trainers get their hands on Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings during GO Fest 2024. The fusion method to obtain either is as follows:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo with 1000x Solar Fusion Energy, 30x Necrozma Candy, and 30x Cosmog Candy. In the mainline series, Necrozma fuses with Solgaleo with the N-Solarizer.

Fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo with 1000x Solar Fusion Energy, 30x Necrozma Candy, and 30x Cosmog Candy. In the mainline series, Necrozma fuses with Solgaleo with the N-Solarizer. Dawn Wings Necrozma: Fuse Necrozma and Lunala with 1000x Solar Fusion Energy, 30x Necrozma Candy, and 30x Cosmog Candy. In the mainline series, Necrozma fuses with Lunala with the N-Lunarizer.

It will be interesting to see how Niantic incorporates if they choose to bring Ultra Necrozma. Pokemon GO's unique evolutions span various techniques and types, including gender-based, special items, and more.

On the other hand, trainers may not see the powerful Necrozma form in-game, much like the noted absence of Arceus in Pokemon GO.

