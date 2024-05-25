Pokemon GO next season's Community Day schedule revealed

The Pokemon GO Community Day schedule for the next season has been revealed by Niantic. The monthly event remains a popular event among the masses with players banding together and stepping out on every iteration. While the devs have released the schedule, nothing else is known for now. The reveal also included a few other event dates, including a Raid Day and Shadow Raid Weekend.

The current season, World of Wonders, began back on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and continues until Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. Players are also gearing up for the GO Fest 2024, with three real-life events and one global iteration.

Pokemon GO Community Day dates for the next season

Niantic revealed the following Community Day dates for Pokemon GO trainers to prepare for in the upcoming season:

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Apart from these, they also mentioned dates for other events:

Saturday, June 29, 2024 (Raid Day)

Saturday, July 27, 2024 (???)

Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 2024 (Shadow Raid Weekend)

We expect to hear more about the upcoming season and June 2024's Pokemon GO content roadmap later next week. For those unaware, the GO Fest 2024 schedule is as follows:

Sendai, Japan: May 30 to June 2

New York, USA: June 5 to June 7

Madrid, Spain: June 14 to June 16

Global: July 13 to July 14

Also Read: All currently confirmed Pokemon appearing in GO Fest 2024

Ultra Space Wonders is here (Image via Niantic)

The Ultra Space Wonders event is currently ongoing in-game. It marked the debuts of Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel in the mix. Trainers are also preparing to participate in the Ferroseed Incense Day, due on May 26, 2024.

Furthermore, Pokemon Fusion is arriving soon, with Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma appearing on the horizon. The former is a fusion between Necrozma and Solgaleo and the latter is between Necrozma and Lunala.