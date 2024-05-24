Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders: Schedule, debuts, event bonus, and more

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders is online, bringing with it the debuts of three Ultra Beasts in the popular mobile title. Trainers can encounter two of them as raid bosses while the other is available as an evolution. Apart from these debuts, there are event bonuses, Timed Research, and more in the mix. We have gathered all the available information regarding the event below.

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders schedule & event bonus

Ultra Space Wonders runs from Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

The event bonus is as follows:

2× XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders UB debuts

Trainers can catch Naganadel by evolving Poipole with the help of 200 Poipole Candy and after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokemon with the latter as a buddy. You can check out our tips for getting to 200 Poipole Candy.

Blacephalon and Stakataka arrive as 5-star raid bosses. The former is available in the Western Hemisphere and the latter in the Eastern Hemisphere. You can check out our Blacephalon raid guide and Stakataka raid guide to learn more.

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders wild spawns

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate during this event are as follows:

Ekans [shiny encounter available]

Zubat [shiny encounter available]

Tentacool [shiny encounter available]

Koffing [shiny encounter available]

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk [shiny encounter available]

Trubbish [shiny encounter available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter available]

Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

Dratini [shiny encounter available] (lucky spawn)

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders raids

The raid schedule is as follows:

1-star raids

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Qwilfish [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Bagon [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available]

3-star raids

Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter available]

Druddigon [shiny encounter available]

Turtonator [shiny encounter available]

5-star raids

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

Mega raids

Mega Pidgeot

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research

Timed Research (Image via Niantic)

The event has an exclusive Timed Research questline for trainers who purchase the US$5.00 event ticket. Step 5 of World of Wonders Special Research is also now available.

The following Field Research tasks are also available:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Nidoran (male) encounter [shiny available] or Nidoran (female) encounter [shiny available]

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Trubbish encounter [shiny available]

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Mareanie encounter [shiny available]

Win a raid - Goomy encounter [shiny available]

Win 3 raids - Jangmo-o encounter

