Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research provides trainers with an opportunity to claim Premium Battle Passes and Naganadel Wings by completing a set of tasks. Apart from these rewards, they will also get Revives, Ultra Balls, and Hyper Potions for their efforts.

Ultra Space Wonders is the latest ongoing event in Pokemon GO. It runs from Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time till Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)

The event also marks the debut of Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel in Pokemon GO. While the former two can be found in 5-star raids currently, the latter can only be evolved from Poipole.

All Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research is available to trainers who purchase the $5.00 (or its equivalent in their local currencies) event-exclusive ticket. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 5 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 2000 Stardust - 10x Revive

Catch 10 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 4000 Stardust - 10x Hyper Potion

Catch 15 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 6000 Stardust - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 20 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 8000 Stardust - 15x Great Ball

Catch 25 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Earn 10000 Stardust - 15x Ulta Ball

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter

Win a raid - 1x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 4x Premium Battle Pass, Mareanie encounter, Naganadel Wings

The Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research expires on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The tasks must be completed and rewards redeemed before that.

