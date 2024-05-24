  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 24, 2024 08:30 GMT
Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research: Tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research: Tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research provides trainers with an opportunity to claim Premium Battle Passes and Naganadel Wings by completing a set of tasks. Apart from these rewards, they will also get Revives, Ultra Balls, and Hyper Potions for their efforts.

Ultra Space Wonders is the latest ongoing event in Pokemon GO. It runs from Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time till Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)
Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)

The event also marks the debut of Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel in Pokemon GO. While the former two can be found in 5-star raids currently, the latter can only be evolved from Poipole.

All Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research is available to trainers who purchase the $5.00 (or its equivalent in their local currencies) event-exclusive ticket. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

  • Catch 5 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 2000 Stardust - 10x Revive
  • Catch 10 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 4000 Stardust - 10x Hyper Potion
  • Catch 15 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 6000 Stardust - 15x Poke Ball
  • Catch 20 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 8000 Stardust - 15x Great Ball
  • Catch 25 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Earn 10000 Stardust - 15x Ulta Ball
  • Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon - Mareanie encounter
  • Win a raid - 1x Lucky Egg
  • Rewards: 4x Premium Battle Pass, Mareanie encounter, Naganadel Wings

The Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research expires on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The tasks must be completed and rewards redeemed before that.

Check out other Pokemon GO articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी