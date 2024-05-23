How to evolve Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO

The latest event coming to Pokemon GO, Ultra Space Wonders, is bringing the remaining Ultra Beasts in the franchise to the popular mobile title. In this wave of upcoming arrivals, Naganadel is making its grand debut. Some players may already have its pre-evolved form, Poipole, and will want to know how they can evolve it.

In the main series, evolving Poipole was incredible simple and could be done almost immediately. However, in the spin-off geocaching title, things get a bit more complicated for the little glue dragon.

How to get Naganadel in Pokemon GO

Naganadel no longer requires a move to evolve, but rather 200 candies and a prerequisite condition to be met (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing Pokemon GO players must do to obtain a Naganadel is find a Poipole. However, this creature is not a wild spawn and is only obtainable through the completion of specific missions.

A Poipole can be obtained for free by completing the first stage of the World of Wonders special research. Another can be encountered after completing the third part of the paid research ticket for the season.

Once they secure their Poipole, trainers will want to register it as their Buddy Pokemon as soon as possible. Since the creature does not spawn in the wild, this is the best way players can go about collecting its required candies. 200 Poipole candies must first be collected, in addition to completing a secondary objective.

Outside of the candy requirement, players will need to catch 20 Dragon-type Pokemon with Poipole as their buddy. Since creatures of this element are not common the game, this could be a serious issue. Thankfully, Ultra Space Wonders has a serious of Dragon-type critters that interested trainers can find.

Naganadel is a glass cannon, so it may not be the best in Pokemon GO's PvP scene (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For wild encounters, players can find Dratini. However, even Dratini is incredibly rare during this event, meaning the best way trainers can grind Dragon-type encounters is to partake in frequent Raid Battles.

With Ultra Space Wonders only lasting five days, players will need to purchase Raid Passes if they do not get lucky with wild Dratini spawns.

Jangmo-o and Goomy can be found by completing field research tasks, but objectives that reward these encounters may not always be available. Bagon and Deino can appear as One-Star Raid Bosses and are incredibly easy to fight with just one player. In addition, Turtonator and Druddigon can be fought in Three-Star Raids.

Overall, the process of evolving Poipole into Naganadel in Pokemon GO is incredibly grind-heavy and tedious. Since the evolution is not yet in the game, it is unclear how it could perform in its competitive battling scene. It may be best to wait for content creators to make videos or posts on it before committing the time and effort to obtain one.