10 best Dragon-type Pokemon, ranked

Dragons are really cool, majestic creatures, and the same holds true for most Dragon-type Pokemon in the franchise. These monsters are some of the strongest in any given meta. As such, it's important to know the best of the lot if you want to have a well-rounded team with a solid attacker of this type at your disposal in Pokemon games.

This article ranks the best Dragon Pokemon based on how they perform in the latest Pokemon games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best Dragon-type Pokemon

10) Charizard

Charizard (Image via TPC)

Charizard is one of the most iconic creatures in the franchise and has been a fan-favorite for eons. It became a proper Dragon-type Pokemon when it got its X Mega Evolution.

Mega Charizard X, after one Dragon Dance, becomes an absolute threat that cannot be neglected. You just need to find the room to set up a Dragon Dance and use Tough Claws to make your way through the enemy's Pokemon lineup.

9) Garchomp

Garchomp (Image via TPC)

This Dragon- and Ground-type Pokemon is brilliant. However, given how the competition has risen to its level and beyond in recent games, this entity occupies the ninth spot on this list. If this beast did not have Scale Shot, it would definitely not be able to surpass the previous entry.

Garchomp is a big presence on the battlefield and is a serious force to be reckoned with. Despite being a versatile Pokemon, its base 102 speed stat does not help it rub shoulders with the current Dragon-type titans in recent Pokemon titles' meta.

8) Walking Wake

Walking Wake (Image via TPC)

Even though this Dragon-type Pokemon has access to Flip Turn, it feels extremely one-dimensional to use and doesn't offer much utility during certain scenarios.

However, if you don’t meddle in Agility or Substitute, you don’t have to worry about that. Even though the Agility set, paired with Booster Energy, is good, it is not optimal for this Pokemon. Letting a Choice Specs Walking Wake do its thing under sunny weather conditions is the way to go.

Not only does this monster have great speed, but it also comes with amazing elemental typing. That’s what put this creature at #8 on this list.

7) Dragonite

Dragonite is a Dragon-type Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Some creatures heavily depend on Terastallization to shine on the battlefield. While this Dragon-type Pokemon is not super dependent on its Tera, it does get carried through a match to a great extent. That said, Dragonite is one of the better Tera users in the ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise.

Its Heavy Duty Boots, along with Multiscale and Dragon Dance, make this Pokemon a great asset to have on your team for coverage against the Dragon elemental typing. Additionally, Choice Band, combined with Outrage, on Dragonite is really popular, and you can consider running it for your matches as well.

6) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur (Image via TPC)

We will be closing the first half of this list with another fantastic Dragon-type Pokemon. Not only is the monster an amazing attacker, but it looks fantastic, too.

Ice Shard and Icicle Spear are the bread and butter for Baxcalibur, and you can have a lot of fun if you run these moves on this Dragon. Scale Shot, along with Swords Dance, serves as a nice moveset for this monster.

You can also use Substitute with Ice Body or Thermal Exchange, and Baxcalibur will exhibit its versatility in the arena.

5) Dragapult

Dragapult, another Dragon-type Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Dragapult is in the top five. It is amazing at being a Dragon-type attacker. This Pokemon is so good that even with Pursuit being a thing in the National Dex, it was banned for using Dragon Dance. However, you need to be careful of stray Sucker Punches. Those can prove to be detrimental to this creature.

Keep an eye out for Kingambit’s Sucker Punch and Will-O-Wisp users in the arena.

4) Naganadel

Naganadel (Image via TPC)

This is an extremely neat Pokemon to have on your team. Not only does it give your Dragon-type coverage, but it is also one of the best Poison-type creatures in the franchise.

With 73 clicks on its HP, base attack, and base defense stats, it has the lowest base stat. However, that does not hold it back from showing how good it really is. Even though it does not have the speed and stats of the previous entry, this Pokemon is an absolute menace.

The creature has Sludge Wave to deal with the Fairy-type counters, Draco Meteor to pummel dragons, Fire Blast to frighten Steel-type beasts, and Nasty Plot to increase its chances of victory in Pokemon games. You just can’t go wrong with Naganadel. Furthermore, with access to Speed Boost as its ability, it is fit for the fourth spot.

3) Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence (Image via TPC)

Mega Salamence once used to be an unparalleled Dragon-type entity. Even though this creature is no longer bathing in its former glory, it is still very broken in the current meta of recent Pokemon titles. Mega Salamence’s returns — boosted by its ability, Aerilate — are something to fear.

Even though this monster got nerfed in this regard, it is still a formidable force to be reckoned with. If you want some added bulk on your Salamence before it Mega Evolves, you can run Intimidate instead of Aerilate.

With moves like Dragon Dance, Roost, Iron Head, Earthquake, Fire Blast, Dragon Claw, Outrage, and Draco Meteor, Mega Salamence can exhibit a lot of versatility and rightfully finds itself in the third spot.

2) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon takes the second spot when it comes to the best Dragon-type Pokemon (Image via TPC)

This Dragon-type Pokemon is a lot like Mega Salamence. However, it does beat it at a lot of things. The main areas where Roaring Moon outperforms the previous entry are its ability to hold an item and resistance to Stealth Rock users.

Given how broken Photosynthesis is as an ability, this creature's access to it makes it a solid contender for the title of "best Dragon-type Pokemon," only second to the next entry. This ability is so good that, even with a lower base stat total than that of Mega Salamence, Roaring Moon shines brighter as a Dragon-type attacker.

Moves like U-Turn, Knock Off, Taunt, Acrobatics, and boosts obtained from sunny weather give this Pokemon every right to hold the second spot on this list. Also, Roaring Moon's access to Choice items makes it extremely potent.

1) Dracovish

Dracovish is the best Dragon-type Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Most Dragon-type entities on this list need to be set up properly to beat enemies. Dracovish does not care about such things. Boosted by the rainy weather and its affinity to Choice Band — along with the boost Fishous Rend receives from the Strong Jaw ability — this entity is unparalleled in recent Pokemon games' current meta.

There is not much to say about this monster except for the fact that you cannot find a better dragon. Moreover, it also happens to be the strongest non-legendary in this category.