Pokemon Dragon-type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

There are 18 elemental types in the Pokemon franchise, of which the Dragon-type is one of the most fascinating. These beasts not only pique the interest of players in terms of design but are also potent monsters on the battlefield. Used by powerful characters in the main series games, such as Cynthia and Leon, Dragon-types are definitely one of the most popular among players across the world.

This guide will give you a brief overview of the Dragon typing, covering its strengths, weaknesses, best Pocket Monsters with it, and so on.

Pokemon Dragon-type strengths

Dragon-type Pokemon strengths and weaknesses (Image via Bulbapedia/Sportskeeda)

Dragon-types Pocket Monsters are some of the most powerful in the entire franchise. They boast great offensive prowess as well as defensive capabilities. Most box and pseudo legendaries have this as one of their elemental types.

Overall, Dragon-type creatures have an average base stat total of 542.79. This includes base forms of two-stage evolution families. When considering only fully evolved creatures, this type's average base stat total is 612.63.

Dragon-type attacks deal neutral damage to all types other than Steel and Fairy. While the former resists attacks of this type, the latter is completely immune to them. That said, the ability to hit every other type of creature for neutral damage is highly advantageous. The only type of critters they can hit for super effective damage are other Dragons. Additionally, creatures of this type resist Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Pokemon Dragon-type weaknesses

Dragon-type creatures take super effective damage from Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type. This makes Fairies their biggest adversaries since it is difficult to hit them back while remaining vulnerable to incoming damage.

Strongest Dragon-type Pokemon

Strongest Dragon-type Pocket Monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

The following Pocket Monsters are the strongest Dragon-types according to present VGC usage across singles and doubles formats:

Dragonite (Dragon and Flying) Hisuian Goodra (Steel and Dragon) Roaring Moon (Dragon and Dark) Regidrago (Dragon) Garchomp (Dragon and Ground) Baxcalibur (Dragon and Ice) Hedreigon (Dark and Dragon) Dragapult (Ghost and Dragon) Tatsugiri (Dragon and Water) Kommo-o (Dragon and Fighting)

This list has been determined, taking into consideration not only base stats but also factors like secondary typing, learnset, and abilities.

Strongest Dragon-type moves

One of the basic metrics of a strong attack is that it should do a lot of damage. Additionally, its secondary effects must be taken into account. That said, some attacks that don't do any damage can also be effective since they help set the user up for success in subsequent turns.

Based on these criteria, here are the strongest Dragon-type attacks that are viable in Generation IX VGC battles:

Dragon Energy Glaive Rush Draco Meteor Outrage Clanging Scales Dragon Darts Dragon Pulse Order Up Breaking Swipe Dragon Dance

If you like Dragon-type Pokemon, you can check out how to make the Sparkling Power Sandwich for that type to get your hands on shiny forms of these critters.