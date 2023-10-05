Pokemon Steel type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more

The Pokemon franchise is not only known for its cast of cute and lovable Pocket Monsters but also for its intense turn-based battles. One of the many factors that players take into consideration during these fights is the elemental typing of their opponent. Depending on this seemingly small detail, a trainer's creature could either be incredible against a foe or one of the worst choices.

One of the many elements players will encounter throughout their time in the Pokemon series is the Steel typing. Known for hosting some of the best defensive picks throughout the franchise, many players have grown to love the element and the creatures who possess it.

For newer players, it can be somewhat confusing to understand why this type is so highly regarded. So, why is this the case?

Everything to know about the Steel typing in the Pokemon franchise

Lucario, a Steel-type creature, seen using Steel Beam in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steel typing is infamous for being resistant against 10 of the total 18 elemental typings in the Pokemon franchise. Offensively, it has an advantage against Rock, Ice, and Fairy-type creatures.

On average, Pocket Monsters with the Steel typing are on the physical side of the spectrum. This is thanks to fully-evolved Steel-type species having a higher Attack and Defense stat on average. In fact, they have the highest average Defense stat compared to all other elements in the franchise, followed closely by the Rock typing.

In battle, Steel-type Pocket Monsters typically make an early appearance in single battles, as their sturdy defenses allow them to alter the field with entry hazards for almost free. Bastiodon, Forretress, Empoleon, and Ferrothorn are great examples of this strategy, and they can deeply impact competitive singles play.

In terms of the element's offensive properties, Steel tends to be carried heavily by the secondary typing of whichever creature possesses it. Lucario and Scizor are great examples, as both are powerful Steel-type species. However, neither is known for its powerful Steel-type attacks, with the exception of Bullet Punch, a low base power priority move.

While on the topic of Steel-type moves, aside from Bullet Punch being one of the most common ones used, there are a few other noteworthy attacks of the element in the franchise.

Make It Rain, the signature move of Gholdengo, was popular in the early stages of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene. Gigaton Hammer and Steel Roller are two newer Steel-type moves that have made quite an impact in the new titles.

Overall, the Steel typing is one of Pokemon's best elements for a reason. Having great physical strength and bulk, Pocket Monsters with this typing are bound to show up in the competitive scene at some point. Being able to counter the powerful and ever-present Fairy typing, the Steel element is not going anywhere anytime soon.