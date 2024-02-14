10 best Poison-type Pokemon, ranked

There is a wide array of Poison-type Pokemon in the Pocket Monster franchise. You will come across a variety of critters with lethal poisons and cunning tactics as you go through woods, wetlands, and urban settings. With their deadly weapons and strategic acumen, these creatures can easily dominate confrontations.

This article lists the best Poison-type Pokemon in the current meta, giving you an idea of what you should have on your team.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 best Poison-type Pokemon in the current meta

10) Alolan Muk

Alolan Muk (Image via TPC)

While Muk is pretty mediocre in Johto, its toxic potential eats through the competition in Alola. Dark and Poison is an amazing elemental typing combination. It has access to Knock Off, which gives Alolan Muk a delicious Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). So, a Drain Punch and Knock Off set with Shadow Sneak in the mix makes Alolan Muk a potent enemy on the battlefield.

Alolan Muk isn’t the best, but it is an overall solid Pocket Monster to have in your arsenal. That is why it sits at #10 on this list of best Posion-type Pokemon.

9) Gengar

Gengar (Image via TPC)

Gengar is a decent Poison-type Pokemon to have on your team. Its access to Nasty Plot, as well as its good attack and speed stats, greatly enhance its potency on the battlefield.

The creature also has access to moves like Dazzling Gleam, Thunderbolt, Shadow Ball, and more. This is why it sits at #9 on this list.

8) Amoonguss

Amoonguss (Image via TPC)

Losing access to Spore in the current Singles metagame has made Amoonguss lose a few ranks. It is doubtful if this creature will ever be as good as it used to be. However, Regenerator and Toxic make a great pair, and Amoounguss’ excellent bulk stat is what earns it a place on this list of Poison-type Pokemon.

Moves like Synthesis, Giga Drain, and Foul Play give Amoounguss some room to play with. If you really believe in this Pocket Monster, you can definitely make some effective plays with it.

7) Iron Moth

Iron Moth (Image via TPC)

Iron Moth is undoubtedly a very good Pocket Monster to have, but it is not as good as it used to be. It runs head-to-head with Volcarona, but it has traits that set it apart from the latter.

Booster Energy makes Iron Moth a force to be reckoned with. You would not even need to resort to Quiver Dance. Moves like Substitute, Fiery Dance, Sludge Wave, and Tera Blast make the creature a threatening presence on the battlefield.

6) Toxapex

Toxapex (Image via TPC)

This Poison-type Pokemon, despite being an amazing attacker, sits at #6 on this list because its competitors are fierce and very viable in the current meta. In fact, Toxapex’s competitors are so good that they have pushed it out of the OU (Overused) status.

Toxapex is a far cry from being an average Pocket Monster and is an anchor for teams that rely on Toxic stalls. However, it is not very good at anything besides stalling, and given that the efficacy of this strategy is not at its best right now, Toxapex will have to wait to sit higher on this list.

5) Glimmora

Glimmora (Image via TPC)

While it is not really discerningly better than the previous entry, Glimmora is somehow preferred over Toxapex when it comes to Poison elemental typing coverage. Toxapex suffers from a lot of competition, but Glimmora does not, and that is why it sits higher than the former.

Glimmora also manages to thrive as a Poison-type Pokemon owing to its amazing attributes. Mortal Spin removes hazards from this creature's court, and access to Stealth Rock, one of the best Singles moves, makes it an amazing Pocket Monster to have on your roster.

4) Clodsire

Clodsire and Paldean Wooper (Image via TPC)

As mentioned earlier, Toxapex faces a lot of competition, especially from Clodsire. This Pocket Monster is an absolute wall in Premier specials, thanks to its insane bulk. Even though it is not as bulky as Toxapex, it serves more purpose in your party.

Clodsire has two abilities, Water Absorb and Unaware, and both are amazing. Leaving your enemies to guess which one you’re running will give you an upper hand in a lot of battles. All these qualities make Clodsire an excellent Poison-type Pokemon to have on your team.

3) Galarian Slowking

Galarian Slowking (Image via TPC)

Rain and Sun are popular in the current meta, and they allow Galarian Slowking to switch from a Special Defense Pokemon to a Special Attacker. Access to Chilly Reception allows this Pocket Monster to pivot for momentum and change the weather entirely.

Current meta creatures like Pelipper and Torkoal are extremely weak to Stealth Rock. Being able to recover HP with Regenerator is also an excellent attribute. Furthermore, the ability to change the weather and access to moves like Thunder Wave and Future Sight put Galarian Slowking high on this list of best Poison-type Pokemon.

2) Naganadel

Naganadel (Image via TPC)

If this Pokemon was a part of Generation Nine Singles, it would cruise through the competition. While it is not as amazing as Dragapult, this Pocket Monster performs amazingly against almost every other creature in the tier.

This Poison-type Pokemon has excellent speed and Special Attack stats. Pair that with moves like Sludge Wave, Nasty Plot, Draco Meteor, and Fire Blast, and you have yourself an amazing attacker. Beast Boost seals the deal with its ability to boost this creature’s stats every time it knocks out an enemy.

1) Sneasler

Sneasler (Image via TPC)

Sneasler is hands down the best Poison-type Pokemon in the current meta. If you pair this creature with a terrain setter and a complementing seed, it becomes an absolute monster.

Sneasler has access to amazing moves like Acrobatics, Dire Claw, and Close Combat. However, Swords Dance is more than enough to knock out the enemy on the battlefield. Given its ability, Unburden, has very few counters, this Pocket Monster rightfully sits at the #1 spot on this list.

