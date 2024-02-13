Ice-type Pokemon have consistently stood out as some of the most impactful among all other types. This world is filled with many creatures, each possessing unique abilities and characteristics that captivate fans worldwide. Among these, Ice-types stand out for their chilling abilities and majestic appearances. Known for their prowess in battle and their significant roles within the franchise, these creatures can turn the tide of battle with their frosty powers.

While Ice-types serve as crucial counters to several dominant types (mainly Dragon and Ground-types), they also exhibit vulnerabilities to numerous types, balancing their strengths and weaknesses. Here's a look at the 10 best Ice-type Pokemon, ranked based on their abilities and base stats.

Cloyster, Iron Bundle, and 8 other top Ice-type Pokemon ranked

10) Cloyster (Water/Ice)

Cloyster in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 95

- 95 Defence - 180

- 180 Special Attack - 85

- 85 Special Defence - 45

- 45 Speed - 70

- 70 Total - 525

Cloysters, residing in seas known for their fierce tidal currents, develop large and sharp spikes on their shells for protection. This creature is adept at navigating the ocean by ingesting water and propelling it from the back, utilizing the same mechanism to launch spikes from its shell.

Once Cloyster clamps its shell closed, it becomes impenetrable, defying even those with exceptional strength to open it. Its shell, tougher than diamonds, not only serves as an impregnable shield but also as a means to fire spikes at threats.

9) Mamoswine (Ice/Ground)

Mamoswine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 110

- 110 Attack - 130

- 130 Defence - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 70

- 70 Special Defence - 60

- 60 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 530

This Pokemon, known for its distinctive ice tusks, saw its numbers decrease with the warming climate post-ice age. Unearthed from 10,000-year-old soil, it was once widespread globally during the ice age but faced a decline as the ice receded.

Ancient wall paintings suggest it nearly went extinct. The end of the ice age and warmer temperatures have significantly reduced its population.

8) Lapras (Water/Ice)

Lapras in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 130

- 130 Attack - 85

- 85 Defence - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 85

- 85 Special Defence - 95

- 95 Speed - 60

- 60 Total - 535

Lapras is not only recognized for its gentle heart and intelligence but also for its nostalgic value among fans who remember it as the best counter to Dragon-types in the Kanto games.

With the ability to understand human speech and a love for carrying people across the sea, Lapras embodies the compassionate side of these creatures, making it a beloved choice for many.

7) Iron Bundle (Ice/Water)

Iron Bundle's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 56

- 56 Attack - 80

- 80 Defence - 114

- 114 Special Attack - 124

- 124 Special Defence - 60

- 60 Speed - 136

- 136 Total - 570

Inspired by Delibird the Paradox Pokemon, Iron Bundle surprises many with its formidable abilities. Its design, inspired by a robot from ancient civilization lore, adds a mysterious and intriguing edge to this Ice-type variant.

Iron Bundle's unique backstory and unexpected strength make it a noteworthy addition to this list.

6) Chien-Pao (Dark/Ice)

Chien-Pao's Paldean Pokedex entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 120

- 120 Defence - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 90

- 90 Special Defence - 65

- 65 Speed - 135

- 135 Total - 570

As one of the four treasures of ruin, Chien-Pao brings uniqueness to the Ice-type category. With the ability to control massive amounts of snow and create avalanches, its playful yet dangerous nature is fascinating.

The lore surrounding Chien-Pao, involving the spirits of those who perished by a sword, adds depth to its character.

5) Regice (Ice)

Regice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 50

- 50 Defence - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defence - 200

- 200 Speed - 50

- 50 Total - 580

As part of the original Regi trio, Regice's lore of being formed during an ice age and possessing a body that can't be melted even by magma makes it a legendary figure. Its control over frigid air and the tale of its long slumber in a glacier add to the mystique and power of this Ice-type creature.

4) Articuno (Ice/Flying)

Articuno in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 85

- 85 Defence - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 95

- 95 Special Defence - 125

- 125 Speed - 85

- 85 Total - 580

One of the legendary birds of Gen 1, Articuno's ability to control ice and its association with snowfall make it an iconic figure in the Pokemon world. Its majestic appearance and the lore of appearing to doomed travelers in icy mountains contribute to its legendary status.

3) Baxcalibur (Dragon/Ice)

Baxcalibur's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 115

- 115 Attack - 145

- 145 Defence - 92

- 92 Special Attack - 75

- 75 Special Defence - 86

- 86 Speed - 87

- 87 Total - 600

The Gen 9 pseudo-legendary, Baxcalibur, impresses with its ability to blast cryogenic air capable of freezing even lava. Its aggressive battle tactics and the use of its dorsal blade for finishing opponents make Baxcalibur a powerful and awe-inspiring Ice-type Pokemon.

2) Calyrex - Ice Rider (Psychic/Ice)

Calyrex - Ice Rider from the Sword and Shield DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 165

- 165 Defence - 150

- 150 Special Attack - 85

- 85 Special Defence - 130

- 130 Speed - 50

- 50 Total - 680

The fusion of Calyrex with Glastrier, resulting in the Ice Rider form, showcases the incredible power and lore of this Psychic/Ice-type entity. Known for its merciless nature in battle and its capability to heal its opponents, Calyrex's legendary deeds, including moving an entire forest overnight, highlight its immense power.

1) Black Kyurem and White Kyurem (Dragon/Ice)

Kyurem fusions in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown for Black Kyurem:

HP - 125

- 125 Attack - 170

- 170 Defence - 100

- 100 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 700

Base stat breakdown for White Kyurem:

HP - 125

- 125 Attack - 120

- 120 Defence - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 170

- 170 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 700

The fusion forms of Kyurem with either Zekrom or Reshiram represent the pinnacle of Ice-type power. These forms not only change Kyurem's appearance but also significantly enhance its strength, making it one of the strongest creatures in the universe.

The lore of these three dragons, once a single entity, and Kyurem's ability to use fire and ice or electricity and ice powers, depending on the fusion, solidify its top position among Ice-types.

These Ice-type creatures, with their unique abilities and rich backstories, have captivated fans and proven their worth in battles across the franchise's universe. From the gentle and compassionate Lapras to the mighty fusion forms of Kyurem, these creatures embody the diverse and powerful nature of Ice-types.

