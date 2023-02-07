Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Iron Bundle PvP build

Paradox Pokemon have finally made it to the Scarlet and Violet PvP battle scene, and their addition has drastically switched up the meta.

Iron Bundle is Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Violet and is a futuristic relative of Delibird. It can be found in the post-game in Area Zero after you teleport to Research Station No.1. If you own the Scarlet version of the game, your only option to get it is through trade.

Iron Bundle doesn't have the best type-match-ups, but it is one of the fastest pocket monsters in Generation IX. Combined it its excellent attack stats, it can be a force to reckon with on the battlefield.

This article will tell you how to build your Iron Bundle with the right EVs, item, nature, and moveset to succeed in the Scarlet and Violet ranked PvP ladder.

Building Iron Bundle as a fast special attacker for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Iron Bundle is an Ice/Water-type pocket monster. This means that it only resists two types, Ice and Water. It is weak to four types: Rock, Electric, Grass, and Fighting.

Iron Bundle is one of the fastest creatures across Scarlet and Violet, being outsped by only Dragapult and Electrode. It has a base Speed of 136. Combined with a base Special Attack of 124, it can rely on dealing quick damage to its opponents. It has a base stat total of 570, like other Paradox Pokemon.

The futuristic Delibird also has good Defense stats, but its low HP and weak defensive typing make it difficult to capitalize on that.

The following is the best PvP build for Iron Bundle:

Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, -Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, -Attack) EVs: 4 HP / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed

4 HP / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed Moves: Freeze Dry + Hydro Pump + Tera Blast + Protect

Freeze Dry + Hydro Pump + Tera Blast + Protect Tera-Type: Grass

Grass Item: Focus Sash

Iron Bundle's PvP build explained

You will have to go first with Iron Bundle, so maxing out its speed is essential. Other than that, giving it 252 EVs in the Special Attack slot will make sure that all attacks it can land before fainting hit as hard as possible.

While Timid is a good nature for Iron Bundle, it will most likely already outspeed everything else on the field with just the 252 Speed EVs. Dragapult and Electrode with maxed-out speed will outspeed Iron Bundle no matter what, especially with many players running Choice Scarf Dragapult.

Therefore, gambling with a Modest nature and maxing out your Special Attack might get you a couple of extra points of damage on enemy Pokemon that can come quite handy.

A Focus Sash will ensure that your Iron Bundle doesn't get OHKO-ed. Combine that with a defensive Tera Grass, and you can make the creature stick around for a long time. Thanks to Tera Blast, Iron Bundle can also deal STAB damage to exert more offensive pressure.

Iron Bundle's moveset should contain Freeze Dry and Hydro Pump to deal STAB damage on its opponents. The former is a more reliable move given its 100% accuracy and has a special effect of doing super effective damage to water types. Hydro Pump hits much harder but only has 80% accuracy. Protect and Tera Blast are good rainy-day moves for Iron Bundle.

Iron Bundle can be a pain for your opponents to deal with on the battlefield. With this build, you will be able to outspeed your opponent's Pokemon and hit them with powerful offensive moves guaranteeing you more wins than losses.

