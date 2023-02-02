Pokemon Scarlet and Violet redeem code (February 2): How to get the TM 171 Tera Blast for free

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added a new Mystery Gift to the game. Starting today, players can get TM171 - Tera Blast from the Mystery Gift using the code LETSTERA. This limited-time offer will be available only till 14:59 UTC on March 31, 2022.

If you are a new player, you don't want to miss this opportunity because the TM is available through the story only after you successfully defeat the Paldea Champion.

Mystery Gifts have been available to the core series players since Generation II of the franchise. Through them, players can receive exclusive items and pocket monsters.

Mystery Gifts have come to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which means you will be able to get freebies from them throughout the future, at least till the developers make any changes to the mechanic.

You can get TM171 Tera Blast for free through a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Mystery Gift system on the Poke Portal menu, which can be obtained after you visit your first Pokemon Center. You can obtain Mystery Gifts through a password or an internet connection.

As mentioned above, you can obtain TM171 Tera Blast in the Scarlet and Violet games through this mechanic. You have to apply the code LETSTERA into the system. Please note that this will only be available upto 14:59 UTC on March 31, 2022.

If you miss this window, you can only get the TM once you have defeated the region's Champion, Geeta. After this, you can easily craft the TM using the required ingredients. Three copies of the TM are also available in Area Zero after you have defeated the Geeta.

TM171 Tera Blast is a base power 80 move that is 100% accurate. It might not seem like such a big deal, but it has specific exciting attributes that make it a game-changer you will want in your backpack.

Firstly, the Normal-type move changes its type to the Tera Type of the pocket monster using it, thereby dealing STAB damage when used by a Terastallized creature.

The other thing that makes Tera Blast unique is that it checks if the Pokemon using it has a higher Attack or Special Attack stat and turns into whichever is higher for the creature. This makes the move extremely versatile, and any offensive pocket monster can get good value out of it.

For example, if a Tera Grass Armarouge was to use Tera Blast, the move would deal STAB Grass-type damage. Since Armarouge is a special attacker, Tera Blast would also become a special attack.

Having this move early on in the game can make drastic impacts on your behalf, so if you haven't defeated the Champion yet, don't miss the chance to get this TM through the Mystery Gift.

