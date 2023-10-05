Pokemon Ice type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

The Pokemon world consists of many species of different kinds and types. Among them is the majestic category of Ice-type pocket monsters. These chilly creatures may not be as common as your typical Fire or Water-types, but they bring a unique set of strengths and weaknesses to the battlefield. They live in cold weather conditions and in mountain areas.

Whether you're new to the franchise or an experienced trainer looking to expand your knowledge, this guide has got you covered. We will look at the realm of Ice types and discover the best strategies for harnessing their power.

Pokemon Ice-type strengths

Ice-types strengths and weaknesses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ice-type moves are not popular among competitive players for their offensive powers, but they have a chance to freeze the opponent, which can be a game-changer in battle. When any critter is frozen, it becomes immobile and unable to attack, thus giving you a significant advantage.

Other than the status upperhand Ice-types are strong against the following categories:

Grass

Ground

Flying

Dragon

Ice-type creatures are sadly only resistant to other incoming Ice moves.

Pokemon Ice-type weaknesses

Ice types have some glaring weaknesses, a total of four types:

Fire

Fighting

Rock

Steel

Fire-types, in particular, pose a significant threat to Ice types, and they are also more commonly used in most teams. This makes it essential to have a counter-strategy.

Most Ice-type creatures have low defensive stats, which makes them susceptible to physical attacks. It's crucial to have a well-rounded team to cover these weaknesses.

The following creatures are unfortunately resistant to Ice move:

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Strongest Ice-type Pokemon

While you will encounter a wide array of Ice-type pocket monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current meta of the VGC (Video Game Championships) format:

Iron Bundle

Baxcalibur

Froslass

Mamoswine

Walrein

Abomasnow

Weavile

Lapras

Cloyster

Glaceon

Strongest Ice-type moves

Now that we've looked the strengths and weaknesses of Ice-types, the following are some of the best moves you can use to maximize their potential:

Glacial Lance

Ice Shard

Avalance

Freeze Dry

Aurora Veil

Ice Punch

Icicle Crash

Aurora Beam

Blizzard

Ice Beam

Freeze-Dry gives an additional benefit of being super effective against Water-type Pokemon.

Ice types may have their share of weaknesses, but their unique strengths, including the potential to freeze opponents, make them a fascinating choice for any trainer. By understanding their strengths and weaknesses and choosing the right moves, you can harness the power of these icy creatures to excel in battle.