Pokemon Fire type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

Charizard is probably the first name that comes to mind when you hear someone talk about Fire-type Pokemon. Pocket Monsters of this elemental typing are usually some of the strongest in the franchise. However, whether you use a normal Fire-type critter or a Legendary variant, no matter how strong it is, the beast will often get shut down by a regular Water-type counter.

This article talks about everything you need to know about Fire-type Pocket Monsters, including their strengths, shortcomings, and more.

Pokemon Fire-type strengths

Charizard, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

If you use a Fire-type Pokemon under harsh sunlight, the power of your attacks will increase by 50 percent. You will be at a massive advantage while going against one of the following elemental typings:

Steel (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)

Ice (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)

Bug (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)

Fire-type creatures also have a wide array of resistances. This adds to the strength of these monsters.

If you are using a Fire-type Pocket Monster, you can resist attacks from the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

These resistances make Fire-type creatures a necessary addition to almost any roster.

Pokemon Fire-type weaknesses

Fire-type beasts take super effective damage from the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Strongest Fire-type Pokemon

While you will encounter a wide array of Fire-type Pocket Monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current meta of the VGC formats:

Charizard

Incineroar

Arcanine

Chandelure

Heatran

Skeledirge

Iron Moth

Armarouge

Strongest Fire-type moves

Charizard using Flamethrower (Image via TPC)

The move pool of Fire-type beasts has some of the most powerful attacks in the whole franchise. A strong attack is one that does a lot of damage to the enemy, and in the case of Fire-type moves, they sure do turn up the heat.

Whether they are signature moves or regular attacks, here are some of the strongest Fire-type moves:

Blast Burn

G-max Wildfire

Sacred Fire

Blue Flare

Overheat

Burn Up

Eruption

Fire Blast

Heat Wave

Flamethrower

Blaze Kick

Fire-type Pocket Monsters are an invaluable addition to your collection of fantastical beasts. If you know how to tackle hard counters and you carry good knowledge of the moves of the creature that you have up your sleeve, you will have a lot of fun using a Fire-type monster.