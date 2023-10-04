Pokemon Fire type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

Charizard is probably the first name that comes to mind when you hear someone talk about Fire-type Pokemon. Pocket Monsters of this elemental typing are usually some of the strongest in the franchise. However, whether you use a normal Fire-type critter or a Legendary variant, no matter how strong it is, the beast will often get shut down by a regular Water-type counter.
This article talks about everything you need to know about Fire-type Pocket Monsters, including their strengths, shortcomings, and more.
Pokemon Fire-type strengths
If you use a Fire-type Pokemon under harsh sunlight, the power of your attacks will increase by 50 percent. You will be at a massive advantage while going against one of the following elemental typings:
- Steel (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)
- Ice (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)
- Bug (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)
- Steel (Fire-type creatures deal 1.6 times super effective damage)
Fire-type creatures also have a wide array of resistances. This adds to the strength of these monsters.
If you are using a Fire-type Pocket Monster, you can resist attacks from the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Steel
These resistances make Fire-type creatures a necessary addition to almost any roster.
Pokemon Fire-type weaknesses
Fire-type beasts take super effective damage from the following elemental typings:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Strongest Fire-type Pokemon
While you will encounter a wide array of Fire-type Pocket Monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current meta of the VGC formats:
- Charizard
- Incineroar
- Arcanine
- Chandelure
- Heatran
- Skeledirge
- Iron Moth
- Armarouge
Strongest Fire-type moves
The move pool of Fire-type beasts has some of the most powerful attacks in the whole franchise. A strong attack is one that does a lot of damage to the enemy, and in the case of Fire-type moves, they sure do turn up the heat.
Whether they are signature moves or regular attacks, here are some of the strongest Fire-type moves:
- Blast Burn
- G-max Wildfire
- Sacred Fire
- Blue Flare
- Overheat
- Burn Up
- Eruption
- Fire Blast
- Heat Wave
- Flamethrower
- Blaze Kick
Fire-type Pocket Monsters are an invaluable addition to your collection of fantastical beasts. If you know how to tackle hard counters and you carry good knowledge of the moves of the creature that you have up your sleeve, you will have a lot of fun using a Fire-type monster.