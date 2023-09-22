Best team for Entei in Pokemon GO

Entei will be returning to Pokemon GO’s five-star legendary raids in less than a day. You will be able to encounter this legendary Pocket Monster as a raid boss from 10 am local time on September 23, 2023, through 10 am local time on October 6, 2023. Besides Entei, you will also be able to find Suicune and Entei. So, you do not want to miss these raids at any cost.

Among the three beasts that you will find in the raids, Entei will be of the Fire typing. In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Entei in to test your luck in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Entei in Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Entei in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Entei is a great Fire-attacker, but you will often find better alternatives like Charizard. However, if you use Entei with the core creatures being Cresselia and Diggersby, you can win a few matchups in your favor.

The best team for Entei in the Great League:

Cresselia as the Lead (Ranked at #16 with a rating of 91.3)

Entei as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #564 with a rating of 68.9)

Diggersby as the Closer (Ranked at #40 with a rating of 88.9)

Attacks of all critters in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Cresselia Psycho Cut Grass Knot*Moonblast Entei Fire Spin Scorching SandsFlame Charge Diggersby Mud Shot Scorching Sands Hyper Beam

Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves. You must use an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Registeel, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Alolan Ninetales, Forme Giratina, Cobalion, Charizard, Lanturn, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Best team for Entei in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Entei in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since the Combat Power (CP) cap of Pocket Monsters in the Ultra League format of Pokemon GO PvP is 1,500, Entei can rely on its bulk to perform a bit better in this league. However, it will keep running into a wall when facing the likes of Giratina, Melmetal, and Psychic-type critters.

The best team for Entei in the Ultra League:

Entei as the Lead (Ranked at #427 with a rating of 69.4)

Cresselia as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #4 with a rating of 94.1)

Altered Forme Giratina as the Closer (Ranked at #9 with a rating of 92.2)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Entei Fire Spin Flame ChargeScorching Sands Cobalion Double Kick Sacred Sword*Stone Edge Scizor Psycho Cut Grass Knot*Moonblast

Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves. You must use an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Alolan Ninetales, Registeel, Cresselia, Swampert, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, Charizard, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Best team for Entei in Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Entei in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Entei will do very well against creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Steel

Besides these, you will have to rely on the other two critters to carry you in this league of Pokemon GO.

The best team for Entei in the Master League:

Melmetal as the Lead (Ranked at #32 with a rating of 86.8)

Entei as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #130 with a rating of 72.3)

Mewtwo as the Closer (Ranked at #13 with a rating of 90.3)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Melmetal Thunder Shock SuperpowerDouble Iron Bash* Entei Fire Spin Flame ChargeScorching Sands Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*Shadow Ball*

Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves. You must use an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league, like Dialga, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Garchomp, Lugia, and Swampert.

Though Entei has a legendary status, it is far from being a legendary battler in Pokemon GO. However, you can make do with the teams we have suggested. While Entei might not be on par with the other Fire-type Pokemon, you are bound to have a lot of fun with this beast if you play your cards well.