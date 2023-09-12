Discord bot hacks: How cheaters are ruining Pokemon GO Battle League's integrity

Pokemon GO has been at war with cheaters for the longest time imaginable. No matter how hard the employees at Niantic try to maintain an environment of fair play and honesty, there are those who keep coming up with new ways to disrupt the integrity of Pokemon GO. Recently, leaked footage has surfaced showing something of major concern.

In this article, we are going to take a look at a recent hack that completely breaks Pokemon GO Battle League and gives you complete control of the battles that you engage in.

Discord bot lets you hack into the Pokemon GO Battle League and win matches with ease

There has been a lot of speculation among trainers that the Pokemon GO Battle league matchmaking is unfair and, a lot of times, rigged. One could write off these rants as basic skill issues, but there are instances where it really does feel like the opponent knows exactly what you are running on your team.

From what Pocket Monsters you have on your side down to the moveset of each creature, the opponent seems to know everything, like they received a memo right before the match.

Recently, a YouTube content creator by the name of Poke AK posted a video addressing this concerning issue. They came up with substantial proof that shows the extent to which the GO Battle League is rigged.

In their YouTube video, Poke AK shows how a trainer uses a Discord bot while playing ranked matches in the Pokemon GO Battle League to learn about the opponent’s team composition and moveset on every creature.

You need two devices for this to work – one on which you will be playing the PvP battles, and the other will have the discord bot running to show you your enemy’s team and moves.

As they were showing this, they said the following about this Discord exploit:

“This is a bombshell, folks. This brings the GO Battle League that much closer to garbage. It already was! It’s not just the algorithm but these kinds of cheats are making life hard for players who are playing legit. And this is not the only exploit there. Sometimes my game just lags out when I’m about to win but it never happens when I’m about to lose!

They added:

"This is not a coincidence! There are other exploits out there that we just don't know about yet.”

If you are one to frequent the GO Battle League, you must have come across moments when you wonder why your enemy did not shield a Charged move when they clearly should have. You know you are using a shield bait, but they probably don’t.

It is most likely that they have this Discord bot running next to them, and they already know what you are using on your roster. There are a few PvP players who have encountered similar scenarios, and while they claim that the opponent made a good call on their end, this cannot be the case multiple times in a row.

This is a serious issue that Niantic needs to address at the earliest. Thankfully, they have been hunting down Pokemon GO spoofers recently. Whether players are running modded applications or using rooted Android devices, they are not safe from the ban pan.

How to use Discord bot hack for Pokemon GO Battle League

We do not condone cheating in any way. All we can say is, play fair and enjoy the game. These cheats not only ruin the fun and integrity of Pokemon GO, but they also put you at risk of getting permanently banned from the game. There is no satisfaction in reaching the top by using unfair means.

Will using Discord bot hack for Pokemon GO Battle League get you banned?

Using any hack or exploit will get you banned sooner or later. It is all just a matter of time. So, our advice to you would be to completely steer clear from any mods, hacks, exploits, and glitches in the game. Report to Niantic if you come across foul play, and play clean.