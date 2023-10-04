Pokemon Water-types: Strengths, weaknesses, best moves, and more

Water-type Pokemon are among the most versatile and iconic creatures in the Pokemon world. With their affinity for aquatic environments and their unique abilities, they have become a favorite choice for trainers seeking balance and adaptability in battle. In addition to combat versatility, Water-types have fewer weaknesses and more impact, leaving them in most teams throughout generations.

In this article, we will delve into the strengths, weaknesses, best moves, and other key aspects of Water-types.

What are the strengths of Water-type Pokemon?

Water-types advantages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before getting into the details of Water-types, it is key to understand their type advantages. They are strong against Rock, Fire, and Ground-types, which means they hit these three categories with two times the damage impact.

Water-types boast impressive defensive capabilities. Their resistance to common types like Fire, Steel, Ice, and other Water creatures makes them a valuable asset in battle. Their resistance to Fire-type moves is particularly advantageous since Fire is one of the most common attacking types in the game.

Water-types can learn Surf, an indispensable move for traversing water-based routes in the magical world. It can also be used effectively in battles, providing both power and accuracy and the ability to shine in double battles.

In many cases, players pick Water starters to counter most early-stage Rock or Ground Gyms and caves. Most of them also have great final evolutions that help in the game's later stages.

What are the weaknesses of Water-types?

Water-types disadvantages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water-types have two primary weaknesses, Electric and Grass types, which means they take twice the damage. The best way to counter this is to switch out other members who can resist these types. Other ways are to equip held items to resist them, although it's not a very reliable survivability option.

Water moves neutrally to other creatures except Dragons, Grass and other Water creatures, as they resist incoming water damage. In theory, this does half the damage. While Water-types have diverse movepools, they often lack strong offensive moves against them. This can put them at a disadvantage when facing such opponents.

Who are the strongest Water-types?

Strongest Water-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there are a total of 117 water creatures, the following are the best when it comes to stats and versatility in battle:

Primarina

Pelipper

Rotom-Wash

Tapu Fini

Keldeo

Gyarados

Urshifu

Toxapex

Slowking

Swampert

What are the best Water-types moves?

Best Water-types moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water-types possess a wide range of water moves. Many are also signature moves that add to the exclusivity and rarity of these creatures. These include:

Water Spout

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Pump

Origin Pulse

Steam Eruption

Crabhammer

Aqua Tail

Bouncy Bubble

Muddy Water

Surf

Water-type creatures are beloved for their adaptability, excellent defense, and a wide range of powerful moves. Trainers who understand their strengths and weaknesses can utilize them effectively in battle. Thus, whether you're surfing through the waves or battling foes, Water-types should be an important addition to your team.