All Water-type Starter Pokemon families, ranked

The Water-type starter Pokemon used to be some of the most beloved but have become the unsung heroes of the franchise from around the fourth generation going forward. However, these monsters are still some of the most solid and consistent creatures you can opt for. Sadly, since the type is so common in many regions, a lot of players would rather have the Fire starter and just pick up a Gyarados later.

For players who may want to spice things up a bit, taking one of these Water-type creatures at the beginning of the playthrough can offer a slightly different experience from the status quo. However, there are many regions where some Water starters fare comparatively better.

All Water-Type Starter Pokemon ranked worst to best

9) Primarina

Primarina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though not a bad pick necessarily, Primarina was done terribly by its design and the region it debuted in. Where Popplio had the community hopeful that the design would keep its circus performer design apparent in its base form, they instead opted for an awkward mix between a mermaid and a clown. While the design is not terrible, and it uses its colors well, some details like the bulbous pink nose can't help but stick out.

The Alola region is a region made up of many different islands were fishing and surfing are commonplace methods for players to encounter many more interesing Water-types. As such, there are many other Water-types, both old and new, to pick from. Toxapex and Golisopod are two of the biggest examples of much better and more memorable Water-types from Sun and Moon where Primarina debuted.

8) Quaquaval

Quaquaval's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The newest Water-type starter in the franchise, Quaquaval has yet to really leave much of an impression in the eyes of many. While the concept of dance-fighting has been experimented with in the series several times with Hitmontop and Meloetta, it has arguably come out the ugliest in Quaquaval's design.

In terms of the designs of all three Paldean starters, Quaxly, the base form of the family, was done very little justice, with the lovable duck first being thought to evolve into a sailor. Many were taken aback by the sudden twist of introducing dance into its design rather than seafaring as many anticipated. Once again, Quaxly and its evolution line fall flat due to high expectations set by the community.

7) Feraligatr

Feraligatr as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it may seem heartbreaking to see such a fan favorite ranked so low on the list, this does not mean that there is anything wrong with Feraligatr. Aside from its lackluster movepool before the physical/special split of Gen 4, Feraligatr is perfectly average. But the pick is suffering from having no real signature move, design quirk, or Mega evolution to set it apart. Feraligatr just looks good. Not great, not bad, just good.

Being the final evolution of Totodile, the Water starter from Johto, many players chose to skip this starter in favor of Cyndaquil, one much more useful in the early game thanks to its coverage against the Sprout Tower trainers and second gym. The line is more known for its lovable appearance in the anime more than it is for any in-game feats or strengths.

6) Samurott

Samurott as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Samurott is a good example of a design going from zero to one-hundred really quick. Starting off bipedal, Oshawott and Dewott grew to be loved by the anime fans due to the cuteness of its base form and teen-like angst of its first evolution. However, Samurott takes the design and turns it on its head, now putting the beast on all fours complete with samurai armor, a sword, and a pointed helmet.

While not as recognizable as Feraligatr, Samurott was pushed just ahead of the gator thanks to its Hisuian form giving it a touch-up in terms of its design. Finally adding a secondary typing in Dark and its new signature move, Ceasless Edge being really good competitively, Samurott has made a new name for itself in the mainline games.

5) Inteleon

Inteleon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Quaquaval and Primarina, Inteleon is another example of a Water starter that didn't exactly turn out like we expected. However, this time it worked out for the better with the line evolving into a sleekly designed spy character complete with the ability to fire pressurized water from its finger like a gun.

Sadly, a lot of fans do not look back on Inteleon and other Galarian starters due to the lackluster reception around Sword and Shield as a whole. However, the release of the ninth generation has given these creatures another chance.

4) Blastoise

Blastoise as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Few Gen 1 monsters can claim to be as well-designed as Blatoise. A giant turtle with cannons on its back where it shoots its water with unfathomable force. As a design, Blastoise is a key example of "less is more" with its only two notable features being its gun barrels on its back, and the imposing Bowser-like posture it takes.

Blastoise is also one of the few starters to be blessed with the opportunity to have many mini-reimaginings of its design in its Gigantamax form and its Mega Evolution. Both designs are made excellently as they do not stray too far from Blastoise's cannons, its most iconic characteristic.

3) Swampert

Swampert as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swampert has always been a fan-favorite creature since its debut in the third generation. Starting off as the cute Mudkip before eventually turning into this beast, Swampert embodies a sort of animalistic energy that so many modern designs are scared to play with in favor of more humanoid and relatable character designs.

While Swampert does have arms and legs like any other humanoid design, it sets itself apart from the other starters due mostly to its posture. Whereas most other starters are painted in a dignifying and almost heroic light, Swampert does something differently with how it is interpreted by the team and opts to stand on all fours when in battle, appearing as more like a cat ready to pounce.

2) Greninja

Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another certified fresh design, according to the majority of fans, Greninja is a frog that is also a ninja. The idea follows something relatively similar to older designs where it takes an animal and some fantasy characteristics and blends them into a lovable, almost mascot-like design, which is why Greninja carries this air of nostalgia with it even when it first came out.

The creature is somewhat held back due entirely to the part of Game Freak not knowing what they wanted to do with this design. This is mostly an issue with Ash-Greninja as the designers clearly wanted an anime-exclusive Mega Evolution, but given the series' transition away from Mega Evolutions and into Z-Moves at the time, the idea was reworked into the half-baked Battle Bond ability.

1) Empoleon

Empoleon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Empoleon may not be everyone's favorite, but it is definitely the most unique and interesting of all the Water starters.With it making a comeback in the competitive scene as of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC release, the spotlight is on it once again. But the most important part of Empoleon's identity is its design.

As can be seen from every other entry on this list, the other Water starters' main color is blue. While it has become a tradition and helps new players easily identify the element of each starter, it makes a lot of these creatures feel very bland in their designs. This is where Empoleon sets itself apart by incorporating a primarily black color scheme with blue and white accents forming a tuxedo-like design.