Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC: Release time across all regions

With less than a day to go before the release of the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, trainers around the globe are impatiently waiting to dive into everything that the developers have to offer. The official release date is Wednesday, September 13, but many in the community are eager to know when the game will launch in their region.

Read on to find out when The Teal Mask DLC will be released in your region.

All release times for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

According to the confirmed time for the Japanese version, the release time for The Teal Mask DLC is as follows:

6 pm Pacific Time (September 12)

8 pm Central Time (September 12)

9 pm Eastern Time (September 12)

2 am UK Time (September 13)

3 am Central Europe Time (September 13)

5:30 am Indian Time (September 13)

9 am Japan Time (September 13)

We will update the information if there is any change to the aforementioned release time. The game will launch around the stipulated time.

The Teal Mask is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The story involves the player being chosen for a school trip where they visit Kitakami.

The idyllic setting is doused in festive fervor, with the village "bustling with various street and vendors." The Pokemon Company has already provided peeks at new pocket monsters, Legendaries, and characters coming with The Teal Mask.

The recent slew of leaks has also allowed trainers to learn more about new abilities, Pokedex information, and pocket monsters like Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

With The Teal Mask releasing on September 13, the second part of The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero will come out later this year. The Indigo Disk is slated for Q4 / Winter launch in 2023.

For anyone who is wondering, players will need to own either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet to play the upcoming DLC after purchasing the latter. Those who own Scarlet and Violet and wish to play on both will have to buy two copies of The Teal Mask.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet came out on November 18, 2022. It introduced Generation IX to the long-running iconic series. Players got to explore the vast expanse of Paldea, enjoying the open-world elements for the first time in a Pokemon game.

Although the games suffered from severe technical issues that plagued player immersion and experience, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet went on to become the biggest Nintendo launch of all time, selling 10 million copies in the first three days.