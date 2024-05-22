pokemon go ultra space wonders preparation guide

Three brand-new Pocket Monsters will make their debuts during the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event. The Ultra Space Wonders event will run from May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time, through May 28, 2024, at 8 pm local time. During the event, you will get a lot of bonuses. So, you should not miss out.

This article will run you provide everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event to help you make the most of it.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event

Poipole and Naaganadel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Naganadel is making its debut during this event, making Poipole your Buddy Pokemon is advisable. Catching Dragon-type monsters with Poipole as your Buddy will count towards the total number of Dragon-type entities you need to evolve it into a Naganadel. Presently, that is the only way of getting this monster.

You will get 2x XP for completing Ultra Beast raids. So, it is recommended that you activate a Lucky Egg during the Raid Hour of Blacephalon and Stakata on May 29, 2024, at 6 pm local time. With the Lucky Egg and event bonus, you will get 40,000 XP from every Ultra Beast raid.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event

These are the wild Pokemon spawns that you should consider catching during this event in GO:

Zubat: It evolves into Golbat, ranked #109 in the Great League.

Best Pokemon from Research Tasks during Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event

These are the Pokemon that you should consider catching from Research Tasks during this event in GO:

Trubbish: As mentioned earlier, this monster gives 750 Stardust every time you catch it.

All Shiny Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event event

Stakataka will not be shiny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can encounter the following shiny Pocket Monsters during this event in GO:

Shiny Pokemon in the wild during Ultra Space Wonders event

Shiny Ekans

Shiny Zubat

Shiny Tentacool

Shiny Koffing

Shiny Stunky

Shiny Croagunk

Shiny Trubbish

Shiny Skrelp

Shiny Mareanie

Shiny Dratini

Shiny Pokemon available in raids during Ultra Space Wonders event

Shiny Paldean Wooper

Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish

Shiny Hisuian Sneasel

Shiny Bagon

Shiny Deino

Shiny Galarian Weezing

Shiny Druddigon

Shiny Turtonator

Shiny Mega Pidgeot

Shiny Pokemon available via Field Research Tasks during Ultra Space Wonders event

Shiny Nidoran

Shiny Trubbish

Shiny Goomy

Shiny Mareanie

Best Mega Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event

Since there will be Poison-type Pokemon spawning during Ultra Space Wonders, you can Mega Evolve one of the following monsters after this event starts to get a bonus:

Mega Venusaur

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonders event event

Blacephalon can be found in 5-star raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1-star Raids

Paldean Wooper is worth raiding since Clodsire is a good monster to have for the GO Battle League.

Hisuian Sneasel is worth raiding because Sneasler is ranked #85 in the Ultra League.

Bagon is also a good mon to raid, as Mega Salamence is an amazing Dragon-type Pokemon.

Deino is worth raiding, as its evolution Hydreigon is a top Dark-type attacker.

3-star Raids

Galarian Weezing is worth raiding because it is ranked #102 in the Ultra League

Druddigon and Turtonator don't have much use in the current Pokemon GO meta. So, you can raid them if you need them to add to the number of Dragon-type monsters caught for your Poipole evolution.

5-star Raids

Blacephalon and Stakataka are worth raiding, as they are debuting in Pokemon GO. If you have to choose between these monsters, you can eliminate the latter since it does not have much meta-relevance.

Mega Raids

Mega Pidgeot is a top Flying-type attacker, and if you need Mega Energy for this monster, raiding it will definitely be worth your raid passes during the event.

