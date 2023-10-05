Pokemon Poison type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

In the vast and intricate world of Pokemon battles, each type possesses its unique attributes, strengths, and weaknesses. Among them, Poison-type critters are characterized by their toxic nature. They often exude poisonous substances or possess venomous abilities, making them a challenging force to reckon with. The Poison-type has evolved over the generations, adapting to the ever-changing world of Pokemon battles.

In this article, we will delve into the intriguing realm of Poison-type Pocket Monsters, aiming to uncover the secrets that lie within this enigmatic category. Whether you're a seasoned trainer or just embarking on your journey, this guide will equip you with the knowledge needed to master the Poison type. Let's explore their strengths, weaknesses, and some of the best moves that can help you harness their potential.

Pokemon Poison-type strengths

Poison-type strengths and weaknesses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most significant advantages of Poison-types is their immunity to Poison-based status conditions. This means they won't be afflicted by moves like Toxic, Poison Gas, or Poison Powder. This immunity can give them a notable edge over other types. Other than that, Poison-types are strong against the following categories:

Grass

Fairy

Poison-type creatures show great resistance to many incoming moves of the following elemental types:

Grass

Fighting

Poison

Bug

Fairy

Pokemon Poison-type weaknesses

Poison-type creatures are only weak against two types of moves: Psychic and Ground. Be sure to have suitable countermeasures in place when facing these two types.

Poison-type moves have limited effectiveness against various other types. This can make Poison critters somewhat less versatile when it comes to type matchups. Poison moves are not very effective on the following:

Poison

Ground

Rock

Ghost

In addition to that, Steel-type creatures are immune to Poison moves and status conditions.

Strongest Poison-type Pokemon

While you will encounter a wide array of Poison-type pocket monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current meta of the VGC (Video Game Championships) format:

Gengar

Toxapex

Toxtricity

Toxicroak

Weezing

Clodsire

Crobat

Venusaur

Roserade

Nidoking

Strongest Poison-type moves

Most Poison-type moves have the huge advantage of having the chance to leave foes poisoned. Some of the most potent among these are:

Toxic

Toxic Spikes

Gunk Shot

Shell Side Arm

Coil

Baneful Bunker

Poison Jab

Venoshock

Sludge Wave

Sludge Bomb

Poison types may not be the most versatile or powerful type in the magical world of Pokemon, but they certainly have their unique strengths and strategic advantages. When utilized effectively, they can be formidable contenders in battles. Just remember to be cautious of their weaknesses and build a well-balanced team to cover for any vulnerabilities.