Top 10 dual-type Pokemon to use in VGC

The world of competitive Pokemon battles is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape where trainers strive to find the perfect combination of creatures to build their dream teams. In the VGC (Video Game Championships), trainers need to consider a wide array of factors, from type matchups and stat distributions to viable held items and move sets.

One essential strategy is utilizing the power of dual-types, which can offer versatility and unique advantages in battle. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 dual-type pocket monsters in VGC, each with its own set of strengths and abilities.

Kingambit, Armarouge, and eight other best dual-type Pokemon

1) Kingambit

The Big Blade Pokemon Kingambit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kingambit is a creature capable of sweeping unprepared teams once it accumulates Supreme Overlord boosts. With an Assault Vest equipped, it can even shrug off special attacks thanks to its impressive natural bulk. Kingambit is undoubtedly a powerhouse in VGC that demands careful preparation from opponents.

Type - Dark/Steel

Abilities - Defiant, Supreme Overload, Pressure (Hidden)

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 100

Attack - 135

Defence - 120

Special Attack - 60

Special Defence - 85

Speed - 50

Total - 550

2) Armarouge

The Fire Warrior Pokemon Armarouge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Armarouge is a remarkable dual-type creature, being the only one with access to the coveted Expanding Force move. It also boasts natural synergy with Indeedee (Female), making it a formidable choice for teams aiming to maximize Psychic-type attacks.

Type - Fire/Psychic

Abilities - Flash Fire, Weak Armor (Hidden)

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 85

Attack - 60

Defence - 100

Special Attack - 125

Special Defence - 80

Speed - 75

Total - 525

3) Annihilape

The Rage Monkey Pokemon Annihilape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Annihilape has a unique role as a critter that can consistently eliminate opposing threats with Final Gambit. Its excellent ability, Defiant, allows it to thrive when opponents try to lower its stats, like the most popularly utilized Intimidate, turning adversity into an advantage.

Type - Fighting/Ghost

Abilities - Vital Spirit, Inner Focus, Defiant (Hidden)

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 110

Attack - 115

Defence - 80

Special Attack - 50

Special Defence - 90

Speed - 90

Total - 535

4) Meowscarada

The Magician Pokemon Meowscarada (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada stands out with its signature move, Flower Trick, which is particularly effective against tanky foes like Dondozo. This move can turn the tide of a battle by severely damaging the opposition. Its type combination also provides coverage against many foes.

Type - Grass/Dark

Abilities - Overgrow, Protean (Hidden)

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 76

Attack - 110

Defence - 70

Special Attack - 81

Special Defence - 70

Speed - 123

Total - 530

5) Amoonguss

The Mushroom Amoonguss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Amoonguss is a staple in VGC thanks to its impressive HP and Defensive stats, making it the go-to choice in the format. With moves like Spore and Rage Powder, Amoonguss can disrupt opponents' plans and provide crucial support for its teammates, helping them execute strategies more effectively.

Type - Grass/Poison

Abilities - Effect Spore, Regenerator (Hidden)

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 114

Attack - 85

Defence - 70

Special Attack - 85

Special Defence - 80

Speed - 30

Total - 464

6) Gholdengo

The Coin Entity Gholdengo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gholdengo is a unique dual-type with the "Good as Gold" Ability, rendering it immune to Status Moves. Its typing is well-suited to both offense and defense, and it wields the powerful 120 base spread special move "Make it Rain" to control the battlefield.

Type - Steel/Ghost

Abilities - Good as Gold

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 87

Attack - 60

Defence - 95

Special Attack - 133

Special Defence - 91

Speed - 84

Total - 550

7) Roaring Moon

The Paradox Roaring Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roaring Moon is a remarkable high-speed physical attacker with a wide array of moves. Its versatility shines through its ability, Protosynthesis, which can boost Attack in sunny conditions or with the help of an item called Booster Energy. This flexibility can catch opponents off guard and turn the tides of battle.

Type - Dragon/Dark

Abilities - Protosynthesis

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 105

Attack - 139

Defence - 71

Special Attack - 55

Special Defence - 101

Speed - 119

Total - 590

8) Flutter Mane

The Paradox Flutter Mane (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flutter Mane earns its spot on this list thanks to its high Special Attack and exceptionally unique typing. This dual-type's STAB moves are a nightmare to tank, and it frequently seizes the initiative due to its impressive Speed stat. Flutter Mane is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in VGC.

Type - Ghost/Fairy

Abilities - Protosynthesis

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 55

Attack - 55

Defence - 55

Special Attack - 135

Special Defence - 135

Speed - 135

Total - 570

9) Iron Hands

The Paradox Iron Hands (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With high HP and Attack stats, Iron Hands shines as an offensive tank. Its robust capabilities make it a reliable choice for soaking up damage while dishing out powerful attacks. It has a great movepool of Wild Charge, Close Combat, and Belly Drum at its disposal.

Type - Fighting/Electric

Abilities - Quark Drive

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 154

Attack - 140

Defence - 108

Special Attack - 50

Special Defence - 68

Speed - 50

Total - 570

10) Iron Bundle

The Paradox Iron Bundle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iron Bundle stands out with its high Special Attack and Speed stats, making it a devastating sweeper. Its dual-typing, combined with a strong STAB moveset like Hydro Pump and Blizzard, makes it a formidable force that's difficult to counter. Furthermore, it has access to Freeze Dry, which also counters Water-Types, giving it more coverage.

Type - Ice/Water

Abilities - Quark Drive

Stat Breakdown:

HP - 56

Attack - 80

Defence - 114

Special Attack - 124

Special Defence - 60

Speed - 136

Total - 570

The world of VGC is full of dual-types with diverse abilities and strategies. These 10 creatures stand out as top choices for trainers looking to gain an edge in competitive battles. Whether you're seeking raw power, strategic versatility, or unique moves, these dual-types have you covered.

As the VGC metagame evolves, keep an eye on these critters, as they may become the keystones of your winning strategy.