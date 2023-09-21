10 most powerful dragon moves in Pokemon, ranked

Dragon Pokemon have long held a mythical allure in the universe. Despite the introduction of Fairy-type, Dragon-types are still considered one of the best typing in the franchise. From the first Kanto evolutionary line of Drangonite to the long list of deities, Dragons are mesmerizing all across the board in all generations. Just like their appearances and battle capabilities, their moves are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

From rending space itself to channeling the very essence of draconic energy, these creatures possess an arsenal of devastating attacks that leave an indelible mark on battles. We delve into the world of Pokemon in this article to rank the ten most potent dragon-type moves, each more captivating than the last.

Outrage, Draco Metero, and eight other powerful dragon moves in Pokemon ranked

10) Dynamax Cannon

Eternatus's signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Gen 8, Dynamax Cannon is the signature move of the enigmatic Eternatus that embodies the raw power of this Legendary creature. It harnesses energy within Eternatus's body before unleashing it from its core, inflicting significant damage with pinpoint accuracy.

Base Power: 100

100 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

9) Spacial Rend

Palkia's signature move in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia's signature move, Spacial Rend, possesses a unique quality that not only tears the enemy but also renders the space around the foe. It carries an increased chance of landing critical hits, making it a potent choice for those seeking to maximize their impact on the battlefield.

Base Power: 100

100 Accuracy: 95

95 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

8) Clanging Scales

Alolan Pseudo-Legendary Kommo-o using its signature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When the Pseudo-Legendary Kommo-o engages its scales in a symphonic assault, the result is Clanging Scales. This harmonious yet destructive move creates an ear-piercing noise as it attacks opposing Pokemon. However, it comes at a cost with a reduction in Kommo-o's Defense stat.

Base Power: 110

110 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

7) Glaive Rush

Paldean Pseudo-Legendary Baxcalibur using its signature(Image via The Pokemon Company)

Baxcalibur, a Gen 9 Pseudo-Legendary known for its relentless charge, unleashes Glaive Rush by hurling its entire body at its target. After this move is used, opponents will find that their attacks cannot miss and inflict double damage until Baxcalibur's next turn.

Base Power: 120

120 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Physical

Physical PP: 5

6) Outrage

The most commonly used Dragon physical move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A move that embodies the concept of controlled chaos, Outrage has the user rampaging for two to three turns. However, this frenzy leaves the user confused in the aftermath. This is one of the most commonly equipped and used amongst the physical damage-dealing Dragon trainers.

Base Power: 120

120 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Physical

Physical PP: 10

5) Draco Meteor

Ash's Dragonite using Draco Meteor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Draco Meteor summons a celestial spectacle as comets shower from the sky to strike the target. However, the power of this move comes at a price, severely lowering the user's Special Attack as recoil. Draco Meteor is another commonly used move by trainers for Dragons that deals special damage.

Base Power: 130

130 Accuracy: 90

90 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

4) Roar of Time

Roar of time being used in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga, a diety that can manipulate time, employs Roar of Time to unleash a power that distorts time and reality itself. However, this move comes at the cost of the user's inability to move on the following turn. Regardless, the move is so powerful that it is most likely to defeat most foes before that.

Base Power: 150

150 Accuracy: 90

90 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

3) Dragon Energy

Dragon Energy being used by Regidrago in the recent titles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regidrago, the embodiment of draconian energy, wields the signature move Dragon Energy. This move converts the user's life force into a devastating attack, with its power decreasing as the user's HP depletes.

Base Power: 150

150 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

2) Eternabeam

Eternatus' signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus' most formidable move, Eternabeam, unleashes overwhelming energy on the foe. Not only is the move's animation menacing, but it also has a huge impact in battle. However, it demands a price as the user must recharge on the following turn, leaving Eternatus totally vulnerable for the whole turn.

Base Power: 160

160 Accuracy: 90

90 Type: Special

Special PP: 5

1) Clangorous Soulblaze

Kommo-o's ultimate move, Clangorous Soulblaze, stands as the pinnacle of dragon-type moves. When this exclusive Z move is unleashed, it not only deals massive damage but also enhances Kommo-o's own stats, turning it into an even more formidable powerhouse.

Base Power: 185

185 Accuracy: 100

100 Type: Special

Special PP: 10

These dragon-type moves are a testament to the sheer might and versatility of these majestic creatures. Some of the honorable mentions other than the listed are Dragon Rush, Core Enforcer, Dragon Darts, Dragon Hammer, Dragon Pulse, and Dragon Claw. Similar to the moves mentioned in the list, each of these moves leaves a lasting impression on both trainers and opponents alike.

Raising a dragon is often perceived to be a tedious process as they grow slowly and evolve much later, but in the end, they are worth it, for they possess the potential to become unstoppable forces on the battlefield, wielding the very essence of power and precision.