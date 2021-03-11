Dragonite is one of the most iconic Pokemon of the original 151 and carries that legacy well into Pokemon GO.

Dragon-type Pokemon have always been incredibly powerful. Dragonite may just be the best of the best when it comes to that category of Pokemon. It has been on the top since the very beginning.

In Pokemon GO, it is no different. Dragonite is a strong battler and does well defending Gyms, too. Trainers who can get their hands on a Dragonite with solid stats can safely claim to have a juggernaut on their team.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Dragonite

Pokemon in Pokemon GO can battle in a variety of ways. There are Gym battles, Team GO Rocket battles, Raid Battles, and PVP battles with friends or in the various Leagues. Dragonite can excel at all of them with the proper moveset.

In Pokemon GO, creatures being controlled by the player attack differently than those being controlled by the AI while defending a Gym. Those defending a Gym are relegated to an attack every two seconds and are unaffected by move speed.

In some cases, the best moveset for a Pokemon stays the same across offense and defense. That isn't true for Dragonite. It has a slight change in its best defensive moveset compared to its best offensive moveset.

Offense

The best moves for Dragonite on offense in Pokemon GO are Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. Dragon Tail is the Fast Attack while Draco Meteor is the Charged Attack. The latter can be learned via an Elite TM. This does the highest total DPS, or damage per second, in Gym battles and PVP battles.

Dragon Tail deals 15 damage and generates 9 energy. Draco Meteor deals 150 damage and costs 100 energy. Both receive a Same Type Attack Bonus and are supereffective against Dragon-type Pokemon. Steel-types resist and Fairy-types are immune.

Defense

When Dragonite is left to defend a Gym in Pokemon GO, the Charged Attack should be changed to Outrage. Dragon Tail will remain the Fast Attack. Again, both receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. Outrage deals 110 damage and costs 50 energy.

Since a Pokemon behaves differently when defending a Gym, this maximizes its ability to deal damage when AI-controlled. Dragon-type moves are some of the most powerful in all of Pokemon. That means opponents in Pokemon GO will truly feel the pain even if the move is not supereffective against them.