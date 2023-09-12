Pokemon GO Dragonite PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Dragonite has always been a fan favorite in the Pokemon franchise, and if you have just caught one of these pseudo-legendaries in Pokemon GO, you might want to use it in PvP and PvE battles. Whether you are planning to use it in friendly 1v1 battles, in the GO Battle League, or during raid battles, equipping it with the correct moves is of great importance.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Dragonite and also the best moveset, counters, and best teams for this Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Dragonite

The best offensive PvE moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Outrage as the Charged moves.

You could use Dragon Breath as the Fast move if you are looking to be more mobile and dodge your enemy’s attacks more easily.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Dragonite

Dragon Tail would be the best choice for the defensive Fast move for Dragonite when it comes to Gym defense. Dragon Claw and Outrage are great choices to go with when it comes to defensive Charged moves for Dragonite.

You could use Steel Wing as the Fast move if you want typing coverage against Ice-, Fairy-, and Rock-type enemies.

Is Dragonite good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Dragonite used to be one of the go-to Pocket Monsters upon the game’s initial release.

There weren’t many Fairy- and Ice-type counters in the early days. Thus, everyone liked to use Dragonite.

However, as the years passed, Niantic added newer creatures to the game, and people had easier access to monsters that counter Dragonite without breaking a sweat.

As a result, this critter fell off over time, but it is still very viable after all these years. It is a great and easily accessible answer to NPCs with a Dragon-type weakness.

Best PvP moveset for Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

You could go with Dragon Breath as the Fast move for Dragonite. Dragon Claw, along with Super Power, would be the best Charged moves that will allow Dragonite to perform well in the GO Battle League.

Dragon Tail is also a good Fast move, but Dragon Breath gives you a slight upper hand when it comes to breakpoints of certain matchups.

Is Dragonite good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Dragonite is extremely viable through all three formats of the GO Battle League – Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues. However, it shines more in the Ultra and Master Leagues due to the higher CPs in these formats.

In the Master League, Dragonite outclasses most of the other Dragon-type creatures, thanks to its ability to wield Dragon Claw. Its Flying-type will help you to completely shut down Mud Shot Groudon. Thus, it is a very good beast in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

All moves that Dragonite can learn in Pokemon GO?

Dragonite and Dragonair as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Dragonite is a dual Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Dragon

Ice

Rock

Dragonite is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fight

Fire

Grass

Ground

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,287 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 263

: 263 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 209

Dragonite can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.18 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.18 Energy Per Second (EPS). Steel Wing : This is a Steel-type move. It does 13.75 DPS while generating 7.50 EPS.

: This is a Steel-type move. It does 13.75 DPS while generating 7.50 EPS. Dragon Breath: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 12 DPS while generating 8 EPS.

Charged moves:

Hurricane : This is a one-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 110. It does 40.74 DPS and 1.10 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.81.

: This is a one-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 110. It does 40.74 DPS and 1.10 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.81. Outrage : This is a two-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 110. It does 28.21 DPS and 2.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.05.

: This is a two-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 110. It does 28.21 DPS and 2.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.05. Hyper Beam : This is a one-bar Normal-type move with a base power of 150. It does 39.47 DPS and 1.50 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 59.21.

: This is a one-bar Normal-type move with a base power of 150. It does 39.47 DPS and 1.50 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 59.21. Dragon Claw : This is a three-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56.

: This is a three-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56. Superpower : This is a two-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 85. It does 28.33 DPS and 1.70 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 48.17.

: This is a two-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 85. It does 28.33 DPS and 1.70 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 48.17. Dragon Pulse* : This is a two-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 90. It does 25 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45.

: This is a two-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 90. It does 25 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45. Draco Meteor*: This is a one-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 150. It does 41.67 DPS and 1.50 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.50.

(Moves marked with * are Legacy moves, and you will need Elite TMs to teach them to Dragonite)

Best team for Dragonite in Pokemon GO PvP

Dragonite as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dragonite, Cobalion, and Shadow Charizard

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Cresselia, and Altered Forme Giratina. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Dragonite if you run it with Cobalion and Shadow Charizard.

Best counters for Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Dragonite as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Galarian Darmanitan

Baxcalibur

Mamoswine

Weavile

Glaceon

Kyurem

Jynx

Mewtwo

Mr. Rime

Aurorus

Avalugg

Hisuian Avalugg

Vanilluxe

Beartic

Articuno

Abomasnow

Gardevoir

Rayquaza

These creatures can be used as counters against Dragonite in this game.