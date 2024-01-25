5 best Hisui Cup Great League edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

The Pokemon GO Hisui Cup Great League edition kicks off at 1 pm PT on January 26, 2023, and ends at 1 pm PT on February 9, 2024. In this special format of GO Battle League, you can only use critters available in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex. Being a Great League edition, only Pocket Monsters at or under 1,500 CP are eligible to enter.

If you are looking for team suggestions for the Pokemon GO Hisui Cup Great League edition, this article has you covered.

Top Hisui Cup Great League edition teams for Pokemon GO Season 17

1) Sneasler, Empoleon, and Hisuian Electrode

Sneasler, Empoleon, and Hisuian Electrode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Sneasler Lead Shadow Claw Close Combat and X-Scissor Empoleon Switch Empoleon Drill Peck and Hydro Cannon* Hisuian Electrode Closer Thunder Shock Wild Charge and Energy Ball

This Hisui Cup Great League edition is built on the principle of "offense is the best defense." Considering all three members of this team are relatively weak defensively, you must rely on Fast Move pressure and knocking out opponents with powerful Charged Attacks. Thankfully, the team has excellent coverage, compensating for each other's weaknesses.

STAB Close Combat from Sneasler, STAB Hydro Cannon from Empoleon, and STAB Wild Charge from Hisuian Electrode have great OHKO potential as long as you optimally time your Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO and align the critters with appropriate opponents.

2) Toxicroak, Shadow Gallade, and Froslass

Toxicroak, Shadow Gallade, and Froslass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Toxicroak Lead Counter Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb Shadow Gallade Switch Confusion Leaf Blade and Close Combat Frosslass Closer Powder Snow Avalanche and Shadow Ball

The star of this Pokemon GO Hisui Cup Great League edition team is Shadow Gallade. This rare Pocket Monster has an extremely high attack stat and only three weaknesses. STAB Confusion from it hits like a truck, and it has the ability to take down some Poison and Fighting-type critters with moderate defenses with just a few Fast Moves.

Toxicroak is a reliable lead for this team and can often win you a switch advantage. To wrap up the team, you have Frosslass, whose Ghost and Ice-type attacks cover for the rest of the team. Overall, this team hits hard, but defensively, you might need to pivot in and out to maximize value.

3) Drifblim, Basteodon, and Pachirisu

Drifblim, Basteodon, and Pachirisu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Drifblim Lead Hex Icy Wind and Shadow Ball Basteodon Switch Smack Down Stone Edge and Flamethrower Pachirisu Closer Volt Switch Thunder Punch and Thunderbolt

Drifblim is a relatively less used Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO Battle League, but in this Hisui Cup Great League edition team, this Ghost and Flying-type critter has impressive performance in the lead. Access to Icy Wind means it can apply valuable Attack debuffs even to critters it can't hurt with its STAB Ghost-type moves.

The backline for this team, consisting of Basteodon and Pachirisu, has impressive defenses. This means you can reliably use your shields for Drifblim if necessary. One thing to look out for with this team is Ground-type attackers, as Drifblim is your only line of defense against them. Make sure to switch out and manage alignment accordingly.

4) Gastrodon, Lickitung, and Infernape

Gastrodon, Lickitung, and Infernape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Gastrodon Lead Mud Slap Body Slam and Earth Power Lickitung Switch Lick Body Slam* and Power Whip Infernape Closer Fire Spin Close Combat and Blast Burn*

Gastrodon is one of the few Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO that learns Earth Power outside special events. Its viability increases in the Hisui Cup Great League edition as there is only one other Water/Ground-type critter. However, the Mud Slap and Earth Power damage pressure give it extra coverage into critters that threaten Infernape at the back.

Lickitung is among the best picks in the open Great League of Pokemon GO Battle League. The amount of neutral chip damage it can dish out with Lick and Body Slam is really impressive.

Finally, to wrap up this Hisui Cup Great League edition team, there is Infernape. This Fire/Fighting-type critter has a deadly damage output. However, you should only use it if you have one with the Community Day exclusive move.

5) Mantine, Shadow Steelix, and Cresselia

Mantine, Shadow Steelix, and Cresselia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Mantine Lead Wing Attack Ice Beam and Aerial Ace Shadow Steelix Switch Dragon Tail Psychic Fangs and Earthquake Cresselia Closer Psycho Cut Grass Knot* and Moonblast

This Hisui Cup Great League edition team consists of classic Great League team picks in Pokemon GO. Mantine, Shadow Steelix, and Cresselia are all bulky Pocket Monsters, so your opponent will have a hard time taking them down unless they get really lucky with alignment.

What makes this Hisui Cup Great League edition team even more powerful is each member's ability to cover for the other's weaknesses. If you are looking for a budget team without having to build monsters specifically for this format, this is the team you should go for.

