The Pokemon TCG has been around for 25 years, so it has an insanely deep card pool.

There are some really odd moves in this huge card pool. Some of them are just funny names, while some just have an odd effect. There are even move names like Grope and Bleh. Here are the funniest moves in Pokemon TCG.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 funniest moves in the Pokemon TCG

#5 - Eeeeeeek - Cleffa

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This Cleffa from Neo Genesis has one of the funniest names for its attack. While the move doesn't actually have a weird effect like the other cards on this list, it's name is just so funny that it had to be included.

This baby Pokemon uses the move Eeeeeeek, and it lets the player shuffle their hand and draw a new hand. Not a bad move on a baby Pokemon that takes damage only half the time. The card is actually incredibly useful, despite having such a goofy name.

#4 - Miracle Home Run - Slowbro

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This Slowbro card from Breakpoint has a funny name but its effect is a very weird one. The move Miracle Home Run allows the player to win the game if they have only one prize card remaining.

This move could actually be very useful, as it can win a game even if the opposing Pokemon is a VMAX with 330 HP. This card could be insane at the right time.

#3 - Birthday Surprise - Pikachu

Image via NintendoSoup

This Birthday Pikachu promo has a funny move called Birthday Surprise. This move usually deals 30 damage, but if it's the player's birthday, they can flip a coin for extra damage.

This card likely never saw play in any competitive setting. Imagine using this move and then pulling out a birth certificate to back it up. No doubt that would be the highlight of the tournament.

#2 - Fortunate Draw - Xatu

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This Xatu card from Legendary Treasures has an extremely unique move called Fortunate Draw. This move requires both players to play Rock Paper Scissors, with the winner getting to draw three cards.

This would be another highlight of a tournament if it happens.

#1 - Harmonize - Imakuni's Doduo

Image via PyroTheFox (Youtube)

This Doduo card from XY Evolutions is owned by an interesting character, Imakuni. This card has one of the most interesting effects on a move in all of the Pokemon TCG. The player has to sing a song for the duration of using this move, and when completed, it deals 30 damage to the target.

Whoever made this card really wanted it to be a meme card, and they succeeded. One of the funniest things about this card is that it's a secret rare in the set, which is the highest rarity. Imagine buying a box and getting this card as the rarest pull.