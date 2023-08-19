Best moveset for Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players can encounter Jangmo-o through a Special Research Task during the Noxious Swamp event, which also brings a brand new shiny creature to the game: Shiny Skrelp. The former entity is a Dragon-type beast and was first introduced in this title during the Alolan creatures' debuts. Jangmo-o has been one of the rarer beasts in this game, as you cannot encounter it in the wild often.

Three Pokemon are in the Jangmo-o family:

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

You will need 25 Jangmo-o Candies to evolve Jangmo-o into Hakamo-o and another 100 of those Candies to evolve the latter entity into Kommo-o. Once this is done, you might want to know the best moves for these creatures to see if they complement your competitive roster.

This article will offer a look at the best moves for Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Jangmo-o as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jangmo-o is the first creature in its family that you will encounter. This critter is a mono Dragon-type entity, and its main weaknesses are Pokemon with the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Ice

Fairy

Jangmo-o is resistant to creatures, with the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1,095 at level 50 and has the following base statistics:

Attack : 102

: 102 Defense : 108

: 108 Statistic: 128

Jangmo-o can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move and does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.18 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dragon-type move and does 13.64 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.18 Energy Per Second (EPS). Tackle: This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves

Dragon Claw : This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.56.

: This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.56. Brick Break : This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 40. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.21 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.30.

: This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 40. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.21 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.30. Dragon Pulse: This is a two-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 90. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45.

Going by these numbers, the best moveset for Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Dragon Claw and Dragon Pulse as Charged moves. Since these attacks share the same typing, you will enjoy a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when employing them.

Best moveset for Hakamo-o in Pokemon GO

Hakamo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hakamo-o is the second creature that you will encounter in the Jangmo-o family. This critter is a dual Dragon-and-Fighting-type Pokemon, with its main weaknesses being beasts with these elemental typings:

Dragon

Ice

Psychic

Fairy

Flying

Hakamo-o is resistant to creatures with the following typings:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Water

Rock

Bug

Dark

This critter has a maximum CP of 1,907 at level 50, with the following base statistics:

Attack : 145

: 145 Defense : 162

: 162 Statistic: 146

Hakamo-o can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 DPS while generating 8.18 EPS.

: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 13.64 DPS while generating 8.18 EPS. Tackle: This is a Normal-type move. It deals 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves

Dragon Claw : This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56.

: This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56. Brick Break : This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 40. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.21 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.30.

: This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 40. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.21 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.30. Dragon Pulse: This is a two-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 90. It does 25 DPS while doing 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45.

The best moveset for Hakamo-o in Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, with Dragon Claw and Dragon Pulse as Charged moves. Similar to Jangmo-o, since these moves share the same typing, you will get a nice Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

You could use Brick Break instead of Dragon Pulse if you want to have the Fighting elemental type covered.

Best moveset for Kommo-o in Pokemon GO

Kommo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kommo-o is the third and final creature you will encounter in this Jangmo-o family. This critter is a dual Dragon-and-Fighting-type creature, with its main weaknesses being beasts with these elemental typings:

Dragon

Ice

Psychic

Fairy

Flying

Kommo-o is resistant to creatures with the following typings:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Water

Rock

Bug

Dark

This critter has a maximum CP of 3,741 at level 50 and has the following base statistics:

Attack : 222

: 222 Defense : 240

: 240 Statistic: 181

Kommo-o can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves

Dragon Tail : This is a Dragon-type move and does 13.64 DPS while generating 8.18 EPS.

: This is a Dragon-type move and does 13.64 DPS while generating 8.18 EPS. Poison Jab: This is a Poison-type move that does 12.50 DPS while generating 8.75 EPS.

Charged moves

Dragon Claw : This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56.

: This is a three-bar Dragon-type move. It has a Base Power of 50. It does 29.41 DPS while doing 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.56. Close Combat : This is a one-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS while doing 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a one-bar Fighting-type move. It has a Base Power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS while doing 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48. Flamethrower : This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS while doing 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55.

: This is a two-bar Fire-type move. It has a Base Power of 70. It does 31.82 DPS while doing 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 44.55. Boomburst: This is a one-bar Normal-type move. It has a Base Power of 140. It does 60.87 DPS while doing 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 85.22.

Based on these numbers, the best moveset for Kommo-o in Pokemon GO would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Dragon Claw and Close Combat as Charged moves. Dragon Claw, the cheapest move in this entity's arsenal, will serve as a shield bait, while Close Combat will deal hard-hitting damage.