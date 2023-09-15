10 strongest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The dynamic world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been enriched by The Teal Mask DLC. Many creatures from previous generations have returned to these titles and can be caught to enhance your team. This not only gives players an opportunity to make their rosters more versatile but also allows them to start The Teal Mask with a fresh set of critters to take to battle. The title extension also broadens the horizon of shiny hunting.

This article delves into the ten most potent critters available for capture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mamoswine, Gliscor, and eight other strongest Pokemon to catch in Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

1) Sinnoh Starters

The Sinnoh Starters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Sinnoh starter trio, beloved by fans, has made a triumphant return in this DLC. To acquire one of these cherished creatures, you'll embark on a journey to hatch an egg given by Jacq, your homeroom teacher. After reaching the quaint town of Mossui, venture eastward and explore behind some trees to meet this entity.

Share a delightful picnic, and as a token of appreciation, he'll entrust you with an egg containing Piplup, Turtwig, or Chimchar. Keep in mind you only receive one of them, but all three options are great additions to your team.

The total base stats of Torterra - 525

The total base stats of Infernape - 534

The total base stats of Empoleon - 530

2) Mamoswine

Mamoswine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mamoswine, a formidable Ice/Ground-type Pokemon, isn't found in the wild. Instead, you'll need to evolve a Piloswine into this creature. Mamoswine is a great addition to your team because of its unique typing, moveset coverage, and amazing stats. The journey to encounter Swinub, the initial evolution, commences within Oni Mountain at Fellhorn Gorge in the Teal Mask DLC.

Total base stats of Mamoswine - 530

3) Chandelure

Chandelure (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Litwick, is a mystical Ghost/Fire-type that can be found in the alluring Infernal Pass within this game's Kitakami region of The Teal Mask DLC. Another critter with amazing type coverage and combat potential, this entity is a great option for your team. For those aiming to evolve Litwick into the enchanting Chandelure, securing a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is essential.

The total base stats of Chandelure - 520

4) Gliscor

Gliscor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Gligar, the Ground/Flying type Gliscor's pre-evolution, can be encountered in various locations throughout the DLC. It won't evolve into the latter directly by leveling up. To trigger its evolution, you must locate a rare item called the Razor Fang, concealed within a cave nestled in the left zone of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Infernal Plains.

Once your Gligar reaches level 30 while equipped with the Razor Fang, it will undergo an evolution into a Gliscor.

The total base stats of this Pokemon are 510.

5) Milotic

Milotic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feebas, a pre-evolved form of the Water-type Milotic, can be found at the Crystal Pool's western edge in The Teal Mask DLC. Navigating this watery realm while riding Koraidon or Miriodon leads you to a cave's entrance.

Descending into its depths and maneuvering to the western outlet takes you to the area where Feebas spawns. The evolution of this entity into the graceful Milotic is an intricate process involving trading it when it's holding a Prism Scale.

The total base stats of Milotic - 540

6) Snorlax

Snorlax (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To encounter the ubiquitous Normal-type Snorlax within The Teal Mask DLC, embark on a journey to its map's northeast corner, where the Timeless Woods await. Inside a cave in this enchanting locale, a slumbering Snorlax guards valuable treasures.

Engaging in battle with this gentle giant will wake it up from its deep slumber. Fortunately, you won't require the popular Poke Flute that is often linked to this creature.

Total base stats of Snorlax - 540

7) Ursaluna

Ursaluna Bloodmoon form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ursaluna's unique Ground/Normal type Bloodmoon form was introduced in this DLC. Not only does this critter offer a huge upgrade to your party with its stats, but also has access to the ability Mind's Eye that lets you hit Ghost-types with Normal and Fighting moves. To secure this Kitakami exclusive, you must first register a minimum of 150 creatures in the Kitakami Pokedex.

This accomplishment enables you to trigger the Ursaluna event when you engage with Perrin, a photographer NPC that can be spotted near a road in Mossui Town. Following her guidance, you embark on a series of special survey missions, culminating in getting a chance to battle the extraordinary Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Total base stats of Ursaluna - 555

8) Kommo-o

Kommo-o (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Fighting/Dragon pseudo-legendary of the Alola region. It is also the evolved form of Hakomo-o and can't be directly encountered in the wild in The Teal Mask. Your quest begins by searching for Jangmo-o, the first creature in this evolution line, in the Paradise Barrens area's northern reaches in the Kitakami Region.

Evolving Jangmo-o into Hakamo-o and eventually into Kommo-o is the key to unleashing its final form's formidable potential.

The total base stats of Kommo-o - 600

9) The Loyal Three

Munkidori, Okidogi and Fezandipiti (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Okidogi (Poison/Fighting), Munkidori (Poison/Psychic), and Fezandipiti (Poison/Fairy) are an intriguing trio interwoven into the Canon narrative of this game's The Teal Mask DLC storyline. However, you'll only have the opportunity to capture them after completing the expansion's compelling story.

These elusive creatures can be located in the same places you initially encountered them during the course of this DLC's events.

The total base stats of Okidogi - 555

The total base stats of Munkidori - 555

The total base stats of Fezandipiti - 555

10) Ogerpon

Ogerpon and its Mask forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ogerpon, a distinctive creature, emerges at the end of This DLC's primary questline. Engaging in epic battles against its four diverse forms, each representing a distinct type, is an exhilarating experience. The fight with Ogerpon is an outstandingly challenging hurdle, where you have to constantly try to figure out its next move and strategize to overcome it.

You'll automatically acquire Ogerpon, a Level 70 powerhouse, upon defeating its four forms without the risk of this entity escaping your grasp. This encounter bears a resemblance to the thrilling raids in the main Pokemon games.

Once you beat this entity, you'll be bestowed with the Teal Mask, Hearthflame Mask, Wellspring Mask, and the Cornerstone Mask to change Ogerpon's type to fit your party accordingly in Scarlet and Violet.

The total base stats of Ogerpon - 550