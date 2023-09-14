Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Feebas and Milotic

Part 1 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, titled The Teal Mask, was out on September 13, 2023. The expansion pack to the Generation IX games follows the protagonist's visit to the land of Kitakami on a school trip. On this new adventure, you will encounter many Pocket Monsters from older generations of the game that were hitherto unavailable in Scarlet and Violet. Two such Pokemon are Feebas and its evolved form, Milotic.

If you are looking for Feebas but can't seem to locate it, this guide provides all the necessary information besides the mechanics involved in evolving it.

Where to find Feebas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Feebas location map (Image via Nintendo)

To find Feebas in the Scarlet and Violet expansion pack, head to the southeastern edge of the Crystal Pool.

Finding Feebas in Scarlet and Violet DLC (Image via Nintendo)

While riding Koraidon or Miriodon, move along the path that goes westwards. You will spot the entrance to a cavern on your left just as you enter the path. Enter it and descend to its depths.

Finding Feebas in Scarlet and Violet DLC (Image via Nintendo)

Over here, take the southern exit to descend into an underground pool of water.

Finding Feebas in Scarlet and Violet DLC (Image via Nintendo)

From this section, you have to take the western outlet to reach the location with Feebas spawns. You will also find Whiscash over here.

How to get Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

The only way to get Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is to evolve Feebas. The process for this is complex but worth it because the critters are light-years apart in terms of viability.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Milotic evolution (Image via Nintendo)

There are two ways to evolve Feebas into Milotic in the Generation IX games:

Trade while holding a Prism Scale. Level up while its Beautiful condition is high enough.

Trade while holding a Prism Scale

The first method is straightforward. You need to find a Prism Scale, give it to Feebas to hold, and trade the creature with a friend in that condition. Once the trade is completed, the critter will evolve. You can trade back the Milotic once the evolution goes through.

Level up while its Beautiful condition is high enough

The second method is more complex, as it requires you to catch a Feebas and send it over to either Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl using Pokemon HOME. There, you have to boost the creature's Beautiful stat by participating in Contests. Once this stat is high enough, transfer it back to Scarlet and Violet and level it up to trigger the evolution.

Where to find Prism Scale in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Prism Scale location (Image via Nintendo)

Once you reach this location in the Fellhorn Gorge, cross over to the other side of the water to the east to find the Prism Scale. While here, you can also collect the TM for Burning Jealousy, which is available nearby.

Aside from these two critters, there is a whole list of new and returning Pokemon available in the Teal Mask DLC.