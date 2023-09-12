Pokemon HOME downtime (September 13): When will servers be back up?

Coinciding with the release of Teal Mask DLC, Pokemon HOME will undergo server maintenance on September 13, 2023. This was announced earlier by the developers on the official X (previously Twitter) channel. The update will feature a number of fixes for issues reported by players. With that in mind, we have jotted down the server downtime, when it starts, how long it lasts, and more for Pokemon HOME tomorrow.

Read on to find all the available details regarding the September 13 server downtime.

How long will Pokemon HOME September 13 server downtime last?

According to the official information shared by the developers, the upcoming server downtime will start on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am UTC. Check the above countdown to keep a tab on when the server goes down.

The maintenance is planned to end on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 6 am UTC. Check the above countdown to keep a tab on when the server comes up.

Trainers should remember that the server downtime may increase depending on the size of the update. The Twitter announcement provided the following notes regarding the update:

Users will be given staggered log-in times in order to reduce server strain.

Maintenance may last until Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 6 am UTC at the latest.

Pokemon HOME September 13 reported changes

The following changes will be implemented with the September 13 update:

Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spots when viewed on the status screen.

Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances. (This was only a display issue. Users who experienced this issue do not need to transfer affected Pokémon into Pokémon HOME again.)

Fixed an issue in which ribbons were not being displayed correctly on Pokémon status screens.

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Also, Teal Mask transfer support.

Teal Mask DLC is the first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. It is being released on September 13, and interested readers can check out our release time guide to find out when it launches in their region.

Trainers will be able to make their way to the land of Kitakami, encounter new pocket monsters, come across fresh characters, and go on exciting adventures.