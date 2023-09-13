The much-awaited first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, titled The Teal Mask, is now available to play. You can get access to creatures and attacks from previous generations that have been unavailable in Generation IX through this expansion pack. One of the most exciting highlights of The Teal Mask is the return of the move Burning Jealousy as a Technical Machine (TM).

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new DLC, this is TM number 195. The Fire-type attack has some interesting interactions in battle and will be a coveted choice for competitive players. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where to find TM 195 Burning Jealousy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

Burning Jealousy TM location (Image via TPC)

You can find this TM in a cave on the Kitakami Region's eastern side in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. The specific area where the cave is located is called the Fellhorn Gorge.

Burning Jealousy cave (Image via TPC)

Once you are in this place, look for a cave that looks like what's shown in the image above. Inside, in the left corner of the cave, you will find the item you are looking for.

What are the effects of the move Burning Jealousy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC?

Burning Jealousy is a base 70 power Fire-type attack that is 100% accurate under regular circumstances. It has a base PP of five, which can be increased to a maximum of eight.

The attack inflicts Special damage to all adjacent opponents, meaning it will hit both adversaries in a double battle format. As a secondary effect, it will burn all opponents that had their stats increased during that turn.

Interestingly, this move ignores stats changed by an ability called Imposter when deciding whether to burn the enemy or not. For opponents using a Weakness Policy, the secondary effect of the move sets in before they can consume the held item.

Lastly, for opponents with the Sheer Force ability, the burn status doesn't impact the power boost of the ability.

All Pocket Monsters can learn the move Burning Jealousy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

Note: This list will be updated as soon as it is officially confirmed.

For now, you can expect most critters who could learn Burning Jealously using the Move Tutor in the Sword and Shield Expansion Pack to be able to use it in this title as well. Among these are creatures like Delphox, Torkoal, Ninetales, Chandelure, and even Support options like Grimsnarl.

Along with this new TM, there are also several old and new Pocket Monsters that will be available in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC.