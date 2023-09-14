Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Changing Ogerpon's form guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC has finally arrived, and Ogerpon has taken center stage as the expansion's mascot legendary. This Pocket Monster can change its elemental type and ability based on the mask it is currently wearing, including the titular Teal Mask. With multiple forms, the creature is very flexible in battle as a Legendary Pokemon.

You won't be able to catch Ogerpon until The Teal Mask's conclusion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, by then, you'll have everything you need to change its form. This is due to the fact that you will acquire the creature's many masks throughout the story.

However, if you're wondering how to change Ogerpon's form once you have the new Pocket Monster, it isn't a bad time to examine the process.

How to change Ogerpon's form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Ogerpon in its base Teal Mask form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask (Image via Game Freak)

By default, Ogerpon will be in its Teal Mask form when you first obtain it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, you may notice that you'll have all the masks you collected during The Teal Mask's story in your bag.

When these masks are given to Ogerpon as a held item, it will enter a transformation cutscene and alter its type and ability accordingly.

Here's how to transform Ogerpon:

Open the pause menu and select your bag. Navigate to the "Other Items" tab and select the mask you'd like to give to Ogerpon. Press A and then select "Give To Pokemon." Choose Ogerpon from your list of Pokemon, and the creature will begin transforming immediately after. You can also select Ogerpon and choose "Put Away Item" to revert it to its Teal Mask form.

All of Ogerpon's masks, forms, and abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon Terastallizes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Hearthflame Mask (Image via Light/YouTube)

Overall, Ogerpon has four distinct forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet based on what mask it's holding. After transforming, the creature's elemental type, Tera Type, and ability will shift, making it incredibly versatile as a part of any trainer's team.

Ogerpon will also gain a special ability when it Terastallizes based on its mask.

All Ogerpon forms and their abilities

Teal Mask form - Grass-type. Gains the ability Defiant. The ability Embody Aspect - Teal Mask activates during Terastallization, boosting Ogerpon's Speed stat.

- Grass-type. Gains the ability Defiant. The ability Embody Aspect - Teal Mask activates during Terastallization, boosting Ogerpon's Speed stat. Wellspring Mask form - Grass/Water-type. Gains the ability Water Absorb. Embody Aspect - Wellspring Mask triggers after Terastallizing, powering up Ogerpon's Special Defense.

- Grass/Water-type. Gains the ability Water Absorb. Embody Aspect - Wellspring Mask triggers after Terastallizing, powering up Ogerpon's Special Defense. Hearthflame Mask form - Grass/Fire-type form. Receives the ability Mold Breaker. Embody Aspect - Hearthflame Mask activates upon Terastallizing, increasing Ogerpon's Attack stat.

- Grass/Fire-type form. Receives the ability Mold Breaker. Embody Aspect - Hearthflame Mask activates upon Terastallizing, increasing Ogerpon's Attack stat. Cornerstone Mask form - Grass/Rock-type form. Gains the ability Sturdy. After Terastallizing, Embody Aspect - Cornerstone Mask triggers, which powers up Ogerpon's Defense stat.

As long as you give Ogerpon its respective mask before the battle begins, this Legendary Pocket Monster can take on the role of a damage-dealer or a defensive wall to stall opponents. If you know what opponents you're up against, you can adjust accordingly with the right mask for Ogerpon.