Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine

The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has recently been released, marking the first chapter of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. You will have access to over a hundred new creatures, with many of the old selections being brought back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the Teal Mask DLC. This article will explore how you can catch Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine in The Teal Mask DLC.
How to catch Swinub in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?
Swinub is a dual Ice- and Ground-type creature. In The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find Swinub inside Oni Mountain at Fellhorn Gorge.
You must go into a cave-like opening and make your way to the top of the mountain from the inside. There are ramps to fulfill this step, and upon covering some altitude, you will encounter a wild Swinub.
Swinub has the following statistics
- Health Points (HP): 50
- Attack: 50
- Defense: 40
- Special Attack: 30
- Special Defense: 30
- Speed: 50
- Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat
Swinub is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings
- Fire
- Water
- Grass
- Fighting
- Steel
Swinub is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings
- Normal
- Ice
- Ground
- Flying
- Psychic
- Bug
- Rock
- Ghost
- Dragon
- Dark
- Fairy
Swinub is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings
- Poison
How to catch Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?
Like Swinub, Piloswine is a dual Ice- and Ground-type Pokemon. However, unlike Swinub, you will not encounter this monster in the wild. The only way to catch this creature is by evolving it from a Swinub.
This article will be updated if and when Piloswine becomes available in the wild in The Teal Mask DLC.
Piloswine has the following statistics
- HP: 100
- Attack: 100
- Defense: 80
- Special Attack: 60
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 50
- Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat
Piloswine is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings
- Fire
- Water
- Grass
- Fighting
- Steel
Piloswine is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings
- Normal
- Ice
- Ground
- Flying
- Psychic
- Bug
- Rock
- Ghost
- Dragon
- Dark
- Fairy
Piloswine is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings
- Poison
How to evolve Swinub into Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?
Once you get a Swinub, evolving it into a Piloswine in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not very difficult. Simply feeding Experience Candies to this Pokemon will help it evolve into a Piloswine. The Candies will increase Swinub’s level, and it will evolve after reaching level 33.
How to catch Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?
Similar to the previous entries, Mamoswine is a dual Ice- and Ground-type Pokemon. You will not be able to find this critter in the wild. To have a Mamoswine, you must have a Piloswine first. The only way to acquire this tusked mammoth-like beast is by evolving it from a Piloswine. Read on to find out how you can trigger this evolution.
We will update this article if and when Mamoswine becomes available in the wild in the future of The Teal Mask DLC.
Mamoswine has the following statistics
- HP: 110
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 80
- Special Attack: 70
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed: 80
- Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat
Mamoswine is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings
- Fire
- Water
- Grass
- Fighting
- Steel
Mamoswine is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings
- Normal
- Ice
- Ground
- Flying
- Psychic
- Bug
- Rock
- Ghost
- Dragon
- Dark
- Fairy
Mamoswine is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings
- Poison
How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?
Once you get a Piloswine, you must teach it a move called Ancient Power. You must select the critter while it is in your active party and then click on Check Summary.
Then, head over to the Moves and Stats page and click on Change Moves. Piloswine will already have Ancient Power in its move pool. So, you will only have to replace this with one of its existing moves.
After this is done, feed it some Experience Candies to increase its level by one step. The evolution from Piloswine to Mamoswine will be triggered as soon as this critter levels up.
Follow our Kitakami PokeDex to learn about all the other Pocket Monsters in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet. If you just picked up the game and want to know how to get started with this DLC, read this article.