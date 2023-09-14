Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine

The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has recently been released, marking the first chapter of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion. You will have access to over a hundred new creatures, with many of the old selections being brought back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the Teal Mask DLC. This article will explore how you can catch Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine in The Teal Mask DLC.

How to catch Swinub in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Swinub, as seen in the main series (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Swinub is a dual Ice- and Ground-type creature. In The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find Swinub inside Oni Mountain at Fellhorn Gorge.

You must go into a cave-like opening and make your way to the top of the mountain from the inside. There are ramps to fulfill this step, and upon covering some altitude, you will encounter a wild Swinub.

Swinub has the following statistics

Health Points (HP) : 50

: 50 Attack : 50

: 50 Defense : 40

: 40 Special Attack : 30

: 30 Special Defense : 30

: 30 Speed : 50

: 50 Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat

Swinub is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings

Fire

Water

Grass

Fighting

Steel

Swinub is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings

Normal

Ice

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Swinub is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings

Poison

How to catch Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Piloswine, as seen in the main series (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Like Swinub, Piloswine is a dual Ice- and Ground-type Pokemon. However, unlike Swinub, you will not encounter this monster in the wild. The only way to catch this creature is by evolving it from a Swinub.

This article will be updated if and when Piloswine becomes available in the wild in The Teal Mask DLC.

Piloswine has the following statistics

HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 100

: 100 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 60

: 60 Special Defense : 60

: 60 Speed : 50

: 50 Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat

Piloswine is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings

Fire

Water

Grass

Fighting

Steel

Piloswine is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings

Normal

Ice

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Piloswine is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings

Poison

How to evolve Swinub into Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Swinub and Piloswine, as seen in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Once you get a Swinub, evolving it into a Piloswine in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not very difficult. Simply feeding Experience Candies to this Pokemon will help it evolve into a Piloswine. The Candies will increase Swinub’s level, and it will evolve after reaching level 33.

How to catch Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Mamoswine, as seen in the main series (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the previous entries, Mamoswine is a dual Ice- and Ground-type Pokemon. You will not be able to find this critter in the wild. To have a Mamoswine, you must have a Piloswine first. The only way to acquire this tusked mammoth-like beast is by evolving it from a Piloswine. Read on to find out how you can trigger this evolution.

We will update this article if and when Mamoswine becomes available in the wild in the future of The Teal Mask DLC.

Mamoswine has the following statistics

HP : 110

: 110 Attack : 130

: 130 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 70

: 70 Special Defense : 60

: 60 Speed : 80

: 80 Ability: Oblivious, Snow Cloak, and Thick Fat

Mamoswine is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings

Fire

Water

Grass

Fighting

Steel

Mamoswine is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings

Normal

Ice

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Mamoswine is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings

Poison

How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Piloswine and Mamoswine, as seen in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Once you get a Piloswine, you must teach it a move called Ancient Power. You must select the critter while it is in your active party and then click on Check Summary.

Then, head over to the Moves and Stats page and click on Change Moves. Piloswine will already have Ancient Power in its move pool. So, you will only have to replace this with one of its existing moves.

After this is done, feed it some Experience Candies to increase its level by one step. The evolution from Piloswine to Mamoswine will be triggered as soon as this critter levels up.

Follow our Kitakami PokeDex to learn about all the other Pocket Monsters in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet. If you just picked up the game and want to know how to get started with this DLC, read this article.