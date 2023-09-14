Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Phantump and Trevenant?

The first chapter of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC, is currently accessible to trainers everywhere. While you may add more than a hundred new Pocket Monsters to your collection, The Pokemon Company's most recent DLC allows you to acquire some of the game's most venerable creatures.

Phantump and Trevenant have been in high demand. Thanks to The Teal Mask DLC, you will now be able to catch these wonderful tree-like creatures in Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we are going to tell you how you can catch Phantump and Trevenant in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Phantump in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Phantump is a dual Ghost- and Grass-type creature. In The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find Phantump in The Timeless Woods region on Kitakami Island. The Timeless Woods will be in the northeastern part of the map.

Phantump has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP) : 65

: 65 Attack : 75

: 75 Defense : 105

: 105 Special Attack : 35

: 35 Special Defense : 65

: 65 Speed : 85

: 85 Ability: Frisk, Natural Cure, and Harvest

Phantump is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Ice

Flying

Ghost

Dark

Phantump is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Poison

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

Phantump is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Water

Glass

Electric

Ground

Where to find Trevenant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Like Phantump, Trevenant is a dual Ghost- and Grass-type Pokemon. However, unlike Phantump, you will not encounter Trevenant in the wild. The only way to catch a Trevenant is by evolving it from a Gligar.

We will update this article if and when Trevenant becomes available in the wild in the future of The Teal Mask DLC.

Trevenant has the following statistics:

HP : 85

: 85 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 76

: 76 Special Attack : 65

: 65 Special Defense : 82

: 82 Speed : 56

: 56 Ability: Frisk, Natural Cure, and Harvest

Trevenant is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Ice

Flying

Ghost

Dark

Trevenant is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Poison

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

Trevenant is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Water

Glass

Electric

Ground

How to evolve Phantump into Trevenant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Once you get a Phantump in your bag, evolving it into a Trevenant in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not very difficult. You need to ensure you have another friend who plays this game, as you will need to trade with them to trigger this evolution. A touch trade makes the most sense as you will get back your Trevenant as soon as you trade it.

