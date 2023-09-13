Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, and Politoed

The newly launched Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, has a lot to offer trainers all around the world. In The Teal Mask DLC, you can capture more than 100 additional species of Pocket Monsters, all of which are required to finish your Pokedex. Poliwag, along with all the creatures in its family, will also be up for grabs.

In this article, we will tell you how you can catch a Poliwag and evolve it into Poliwrath and Politoed in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Poliwag in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Poliwag as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poliwag is a mono Water-type Pocket Monster. You can now catch Poliwag in this game as this creature returned to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the release of The Teal Mask DLC.

Once you are in the game, open The Land of Kitakami’s map and fly to the Community Center. You will spawn at Mossui Town with a stream to your left. You must go down the stream to encounter a wild Poliwag. You can catch it with ease here.

Poliwag has the following statistics

Health Points (HP) : 40

: 40 Attack : 50

: 50 Defense : 40

: 40 Special Attack : 40

: 40 Special Defense : 40

: 40 Speed : 90

: 90 Ability: Water Absorb, Damp, and Swift Swim

Poliwag is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Poliwag is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Poliwag is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Where to find Poliwhirl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Poliwhirl as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poliwhirl is a mono Water-type creature. While you may not encounter it in the wild, if you have a Poliwag, it will evolve into a Poliwhirl upon reaching level 25. This is the easiest way to get a Poliwhirl in The Teal Mask DLC.

Poliwhirl has the following statistics:

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 65

: 65 Special Attack : 50

: 50 Special Defense : 50

: 50 Speed : 90

: 90 Ability: Water Absorb, Damp, and Swift Swim

Poliwhirl is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Poliwhirl is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Poliwhirl is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Where to get Poliwrath in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Poliwrath as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poliwrath is a dual Water- and Fighting-type creature. You will not encounter Poliwrath in the wild in this DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, if you have a Poliwhirl, you can evolve it into a Poliwrath. Evolution is the only way of catching a Poliwrath in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Poliwrath has the following statistics:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 95

: 95 Special Attack : 70

: 70 Special Defense : 90

: 90 Speed : 70

: 70 Ability: Water Absorb, Damp, and Swift Swim

Poliwrath is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Poliwrath is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ground

Ghost

Dragon

Poliwrath is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Bug

Rock

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Water Stone is a special evolutionary item (Image via Sportskeeda| The Pokemon Company)

To evolve a Poliwhirl into a Poliwrath, you must give it a Water Stone. There is no other requirement for this evolution. The evolution will occur immediately after you give it the item.

How to get Water Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Water Stone, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can find Water Stones in Mesagoza. Here, you can buy these special evolution items from Delibird Presents in exchange for 3,000 PokeDollars.

Where to get Politoed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Politoed as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Politoed is a mono Water-type Pokemon. Like the previous entry, you will not encounter this creature in the wild. Evolution is the only way of getting your hands on a Politoed in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Politoed has the following statistics:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 75

: 75 Defense : 75

: 75 Special Attack : 90

: 90 Special Defense : 100

: 100 Speed : 70

: 70 Ability: Water Absorb, Damp, and Drizzle

Politoed is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Politoed is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Fighting

Poison

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Politoed is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

A King's Rock is needed for Politoed's evolution (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Evolving a Poliwhirl into a Politoed is a two-step process. You must first make your Poliwhirl hold a King’s Rock. After that, you must trade it with a friend to trigger the evolution. It is best to perform a touch trade so that your Pokemon returns immediately after the trade.

How to get King’s Rock in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

King's rock is a special evolutionary item (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to Water Stones, you can purchase King’s Rocks from Delibird Presents. It will cost you 10,000 PokeDollars.