Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt

The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is the first part of the expansion, has a lot to offer to trainers all over the world. You can catch over one hundred new species of Pocket Monsters in The Teal Mask DLC, each equally necessary to complete your Pokedex. One such creature is Vikavolt, an iconic Bug- and Electric-type creature that was first added to the Pokemon franchise in Generation VII.

In this article, we are going to walk through everything you need to know about the creatures in Vikavolt’s family and how to get your hands on every single one of them in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Grubbin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

You can find Grubbin in the western areas of this map. (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Grubbin is a mono Bug-type Pocket Monster. You can currently catch this creature in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the same holds for the rest of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero expansion, which will be available to everyone towards the end of this year.

You can add Grubbin to your collection by catching it in the forest in the western region of the map. You will be able to encounter this Pokemon pretty early in your journey through The Teal Mask DLC.

Grubbin has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP): 47

Attack: 62

Defense: 45

Special Attack: 55

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 46

Ability: Swarm

Grubbin is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Rock

Grubbin is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Water

Electric

Ice

Poison

Psychic

Bug

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Grubbin is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Grass

Fighting

Ground

Where to find Charjabug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

You can find Charjabug in the same area as Grubbin. (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Charjabug is a dual Bug- and Electric-type critter and you can get it in the same place as Grubbin, which is in a forest in the western area of the map in The Teal Mask DLC.

On the other hand, if you do not find a Charjabug, you can catch a Grubbin and evolve it.

Charjabug has the following statistics:

HP: 57

Attack: 82

Defense: 95

Special Attack: 55

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 36

Ability: Battery

Charjabug is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Rock

Charjabug is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Water

Ice

Poison

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Charjabug is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Fighter

Steel

Where to get Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Vikavolt as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vikavolt is an Electric- and Bug-type creature. While you can’t encounter it in the wild, you can evolve it from a Charjabug. Evolution is the only way in which you can get this Pocket Monster in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Vikavolt has the following statistics:

HP: 77

Attack: 70

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 145

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 43

Ability: Levitate

Vikavolt is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Rock

Vikavolt is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Water

Ice

Poison

Ground

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Vikavolt is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

Fighting

Steel

How to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Charjabug as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grubbin can evolve into Charjabug once it reaches level 20. There is no other requirement needed for this evolution.

How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Vikavolt as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have a Charjabug, you can evolve it into a Vikavolt by using a Thunder Stone. This is the only way of adding this critter to your roster as you embark on your journey through the Kitakami school trip.

How to get Thunder Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Thunder stone as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Scarlet and Violet, the simplest way to obtain a Thunder Stone is by purchasing it for 3,000 PokeDollars from Delibird Presents. Delibird Presents has a few distinct locations across Paldea, but the ones that are the simplest to access are in Mesagoza, which you conveniently visit very early in the game.