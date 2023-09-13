Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Poltchageist and Sinistcha

Not only does The Teal Mask DLC bring a healthy number of returning pocket monsters back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the latest update is also adding new ones into the mix. One of these is Poltchageist, a Grass/Ghost Matcha Pokemon that bears an uncanny resemblance to Sinistea. The developers have already showcased the spooky mannerisms of the new pocket monster, and it's no surprise players want to know where to find it in Kitakami.

The Teal Mask DLC was released on September 13, 2023. It is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The second part, titled The Indigo Disk, will be launched in Q4 / Winter 2023.

Where to find Poltchageist in Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

In The Teal Mask DLC, Poltchageist can be found in the southeastern region of Kitakami. Trainers can check the attached screenshot for a better idea of the region to encounter the Matcha Pokemon. Once there, they are advised to check out bamboo groves.

Poltchageist region (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Poltchageist is a rare spawn in Kitakami in The Teal Mask DLC. This essentially means that trainers will have to walk across the locations it usually spawns in a number of times before they come across the Match Pokemon. To that effect, it is advisable to bring sandwiches to boost Grass or Ghost encounters.

While Poltchageist bears an uncanny resemblance with Sinistea, it is a different Pokemon that the community thinks is a convergent evolution of the latter.

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Poltchageist can evolve into Sinistcha in The Teal Mask DLC in Kitakami. The details regarding this evolution are not entirely clear, but early reports suggest that players will need to use the Unremarkable Teacup on the former to get their hands on a Sinistcha.

We will update this section when more information is available.

Debuting in Gen IX, Poltchageist is a Grass and Ghost-type pocket monster available as part of the recently released Teal Mask DLC. The Pokemon also adds a new ability to the game called Hospitality. The official description for the same is as follows:

"When a Pokémon with this Ability enters a battle, it showers its ally with hospitality, restoring a small amount of the ally’s HP."

