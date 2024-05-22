  • home icon
Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

By Raunak Bose
Modified May 22, 2024 21:08 GMT
pokemon go stakataka raid guide
Stakataka in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A good Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide will help you overcome this Steel- and Rock-type beast in 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. This monster’s Steel and Rock elemental typing makes it vulnerable to various typings, with Pokemon like Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, and more being great monsters to use against Stakataka in these raids.

In this Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide, we will explore the best counters for this Ultra Raid boss. We will also walk you through its moveset and weaknesses so that you'll know what to expect in this raid.

Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss

Stakataka in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Steel- and Rock-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

  • Water (160% increased damage)
  • Ground (256% increased damage)
  • Fighting (256% increased damage)

This Ultra Beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

  • Poison
  • Flying
  • Normal
  • Bug
  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Ice
  • Psychic
  • Rock

If you want to be effective against Stakataka, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the above-listed typings.

Best Stakataka counters in Pokemon GO

There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Stakataka. We have made separate sections in the Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide to help you easily decide.

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Stakataka raids

  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Heracross
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Swampert
  • Mega Lopunny

Recommended Legendary counters for Stakataka raids

  • Groudon
  • Terrakion
  • Keldeo
  • Therian Forme Landorus

Recommended Shadow counters for Stakataka raids

  • Shadow Groudon
  • Shadow Excadrill
  • Shadow Garchomp
  • Shadow Machamp
  • Shadow Hariyama
  • Shadow Rhyperior
  • Shadow Ursaluna
  • Shadow Golurk
  • Shadow Farfetch'd
  • Shadow Toxicroak
  • Shadow Blaziken
  • Shadow Hippowdon

Recommended budget counters for Stakataka raids

  • Garchomp
  • Heracross
  • Excadrill
  • Blaziken
  • Machamp
  • Hariyama
  • Mamoswine
  • Rhyperior
  • Swampert
Stakataka’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Stakataka will debut during the Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)
Stakataka will debut during the Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)

As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves

  • Rock Throw

Charged moves

  • Stone Edge
  • Flash Cannon
  • Bulldoze

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Stakataka

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,249 CP to 2,353 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy and fog weather boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,799 CP to 1,882 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Stakataka:

  • Weather boosted: 2,353 CP
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,882 CP

That concludes our Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our other guides:

