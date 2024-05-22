Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A good Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide will help you overcome this Steel- and Rock-type beast in 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. This monster’s Steel and Rock elemental typing makes it vulnerable to various typings, with Pokemon like Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, and more being great monsters to use against Stakataka in these raids.

In this Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide, we will explore the best counters for this Ultra Raid boss. We will also walk you through its moveset and weaknesses so that you'll know what to expect in this raid.

Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss

Stakataka in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Steel- and Rock-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Water (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Ground (256% increased damage)

(256% increased damage) Fighting (256% increased damage)

This Ultra Beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Poison

Flying

Normal

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Psychic

Rock

If you want to be effective against Stakataka, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the above-listed typings.

Best Stakataka counters in Pokemon GO

There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Stakataka. We have made separate sections in the Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide to help you easily decide.

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Stakataka raids

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Lopunny

Recommended Legendary counters for Stakataka raids

Groudon

Terrakion

Keldeo

Therian Forme Landorus

Recommended Shadow counters for Stakataka raids

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Ursaluna

Shadow Golurk

Shadow Farfetch'd

Shadow Toxicroak

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Hippowdon

Recommended budget counters for Stakataka raids

Garchomp

Heracross

Excadrill

Blaziken

Machamp

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Rhyperior

Swampert

Excadrill

Stakataka’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Stakataka will debut during the Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)

As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves

Rock Throw

Charged moves

Stone Edge

Flash Cannon

Bulldoze

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Stakataka

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,249 CP to 2,353 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy and fog weather boost

2,249 CP to 2,353 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy and fog weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,799 CP to 1,882 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Stakataka:

Weather boosted: 2,353 CP

2,353 CP Non-weather boosted: 1,882 CP

That concludes our Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our other guides: