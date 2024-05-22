Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A good Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide will help you overcome this Steel- and Rock-type beast in 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. This monster’s Steel and Rock elemental typing makes it vulnerable to various typings, with Pokemon like Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, and more being great monsters to use against Stakataka in these raids.
In this Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide, we will explore the best counters for this Ultra Raid boss. We will also walk you through its moveset and weaknesses so that you'll know what to expect in this raid.
Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss
As a Steel- and Rock-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Water (160% increased damage)
- Ground (256% increased damage)
- Fighting (256% increased damage)
This Ultra Beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Poison
- Flying
- Normal
- Bug
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Ice
- Psychic
- Rock
If you want to be effective against Stakataka, you should avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the above-listed typings.
Best Stakataka counters in Pokemon GO
There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat Stakataka. We have made separate sections in the Pokemon GO Stakataka raid guide to help you easily decide.
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Stakataka raids
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Lopunny
Recommended Legendary counters for Stakataka raids
- Groudon
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Therian Forme Landorus
Recommended Shadow counters for Stakataka raids
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Excadrill
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Ursaluna
- Shadow Golurk
- Shadow Farfetch'd
- Shadow Toxicroak
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Hippowdon
Recommended budget counters for Stakataka raids
- Garchomp
- Heracross
- Excadrill
- Blaziken
- Machamp
- Hariyama
- Mamoswine
- Rhyperior
- Swampert
- Excadrill
Stakataka’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves
- Rock Throw
Charged moves
- Stone Edge
- Flash Cannon
- Bulldoze
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Stakataka
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,249 CP to 2,353 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy and fog weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,799 CP to 1,882 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Stakataka:
- Weather boosted: 2,353 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,882 CP
