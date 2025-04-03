Combat vs Blaze vs Aqua: Which is the best Paldean Tauros Breed in Pokemon GO?

There are three Paldean Tauros Breeds in Pokemon GO: Combat, Blaze, and Aqua. But which one is the best? The creatures were released at 10 am local time on April 3, 2025, as part of the Stunning Styles event. The creatures have the same stats across the board but differ in terms of typing and movesets. Each of them is also available in a different part of the world.

This article breaks down the differences between Combat, Blaze, and Aqua Breeds of Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO and tells you which is the best one.

Paldean Tauros breeds in Pokemon GO: Similarities and differences

Paldean Tauros' three Breeds debuted during the Stunning Styles event (Image via TPC)

When it comes to similarities, all three versions of Tauros have the same stats:

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3,207

They also have access to the same three Fast Moves, namely Double Kick, Tackle, and Zen Headbutt. They also share the same Charged Moves for the most part. All three of them can learn Earthquake, Iron Head, and Trailblaze.

Speaking of their differences in Pokemon GO, they come down to the Breeds' types, the final Charged Move option, and region of availability.

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros is a mono Fighting-type and learns Close Combat . Available in the Iberian Peninsula .

Paldean Tauros is a and learns . Available in the . Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros is a Fighting- and Fire-type and learns Flame Charge. Available in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Paldean Tauros is a and learns Available in the Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros is a Fighting- and Water-type and learns Aqua Jet. Available in the Western Hemisphere.

Verdict: Which Breed of Paldean Tauros should you choose in Pokemon GO?

PvP enthusiasts should choose Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros, whereas PvE enthusiasts should go for the Combat Breed.

Despite having the most weaknesses, the Aqua Breed has the overall best performance in GO Battle League's Great and Ultra Leagues. It has access to Aqua Jet, a high-DPS-low-energy move. It also has solid coverage with Trailblaze, which also boosts its damage output.

In PvE, Combat Breed Paldean Tauros is the only version to get a STAB Fast and Charged Attack. While even this doesn't put it in the upper echelons of Fighting-type attackers in Pokemon GO, it makes Paldean Tauros' Combat Breed better than the two other variants.

