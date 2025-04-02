How to get Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will debut during the Stunning Styles event, taking place from 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025. The period also marks the introduction of Combat Breed and Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros into the game.
This article covers all the ways you can get Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.
How to get Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO
- 3-star raids
- Trade
3-star raids
Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros will appear as a 3-star raid boss in Gyms in the Western Hemisphere only. This covers all of North and South America, the UK, parts of Spain and Portugal, and parts of Western Africa.
As a raid boss, the creature will have over 19,000 CP to its name. It will also have powerful Charged Attacks, so be careful what you go in with. The critter will be weak against Grass-, Electric-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Fairy-type damage.
These raids can be challenged either in person or using Remote Raid passes.
Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will have the following CP when caught from raids:
- No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Trade
You can also get Paldean Tauros' Aqua Breed by trading with an in-game friend. If you have the original Kanto Tauros registered on your Pokedex, it won't count as a Special Trade either.
This process is particularly useful if you don't live in the Western Hemisphere and don't want to expend a Remote Raid Pass.
Can Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?
As of April 2025, Shiny Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros is not available in Pokemon GO. It will be released at a later date, which is yet to be announced.
Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Type: Water and Fighting
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3,207
- Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze
