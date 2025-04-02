Pokemon GO Stunning Styles preparation guide

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles is the first event of April 2025. It kicks off at 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025. It marks the debut of Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO and highlights other creatures that appear in different forms. Shellos — both East Sea and West Sea variants — will experience boosted shiny rates during the event.

Ad

This article will cover all the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles features and event bonuses. It will also shed light on everything you need to know to make the most out of it.

Also read: Pokemon GO April 2025 infographic

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles features and bonuses

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Features

Wild encounters

Castform [shiny available]

Sunny Form Castform [shiny available]

Rainy Form Castform [shiny available]

Snowy Form Castform [shiny available]

Plant Cloak Burmy [shiny available]

Sandy Cloak Burmy [shiny available]

Trash Cloak Burmy

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Raids

One-star Raids

West Sea Shellos (Western Hemisphere) [shiny available]

East Sea Shellos (Eastern Hemisphere) [shiny available]

Espurr [shiny available]

Rockruff [shiny available]

Three-Star Raids

Ad

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Iberian Peninsula)

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Eastern Hemisphere)

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros (Western Hemisphere)

Decidueye [shiny available]

Hisuian Decidueye [shiny available]

Bonuses

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny West Sea Shellos and Shiny East Sea Shellos in their respective regions.

Castform will appear more frequently in their respective weather conditions.

You may encounter Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc — if you’re lucky.

Ad

Marshadow returns (Image via TPC)

There will also be a Special Research that gives you an encounter with Marshadow for free, as long as you didn't catch one during GO Fest 2024. Additionally, there will be event-themed Field Research and Timed Research quests.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Mega Evolve a Fighting-type when farming Paldean Tauros

Having a Fighting-type Mega, such as Lucario, Blaziken, Medicham, or Heracross, will give you additional Candy when catching this newly released Pokemon.

Ad

Use a Lucky Egg

Using this item, you can turn the 2x XP bonus of this event into a more lucrative 3x XP bonus.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details

Complete the free Timed Research

This gives valuable bonuses like extra Candy and Candy XL, making it a highly desirable quest to complete.

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨