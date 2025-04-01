5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles is a new event for trainers to catch monsters from various regions. It will be held from April 3, 2025, at 10 am to April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Players will have the opportunity to acquire debutants and hunt for the Shiny Pokemon they have set their eyes on. Shiny West Sea Shellos and East Sea Shellos will appear in their respective regions with boosted Shiny odds.

This article lists five Shiny Pokemon worth searching for during the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event.

5 Shiny Pokemon to look for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

1) Shiny West Shellos

Shiny West Shellos (Image via TPC)

Shiny West Shellos is a unique variant available only for trainers in the Western Hemisphere. Pokemon GO Stunning Styles will feature West Shellos and its Shiny form in one-star raids.

Counters for West Shellos

Mega Sceptile : Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant Therian Thundurus : Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Sky Forme Shaymin : Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon

2) Shiny East Shellos

Shiny East Shellos (Image via TPC)

While Shiny West Shellos can be found in the Western Hemisphere, trainers can find Shiny East Shellos in the East Hemisphere. The Pokemon GO Stunning Styles occasion will feature East Shellos and its Shiny form as a one-star raid boss.

However, it is worth noting that you have a higher chance of coming across an East Shellos than its Shiny version, even if its odds in this event are boosted.

Counters to East Shellos

Mega Venusaur : Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Zaurde : Vine Whip and Power Whip

: Vine Whip and Power Whip Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

3) Shiny Decidueye

Shiny Decidueye (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event features a powerful creature called Shiny Decidueye in three-star raids. It is considered one of the highly desired monsters in the game. This is because it sports a fantastic bird-like design and competes in the Ultra League with many formidable forces in a toe-to-toe manner.

Hisuian Shiny Decidueye will also appear as a three-star boss during Pokemon GO Stunning Styles. We believe that Shiny Decidueye arguably has better combat capabilities and design. However, many fans love how Hisuian Shiny Decidueye looks and prefer it over its regional variant.

Counters to Shiny Decidueye

Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent White Kyurem : Ice Fang and Ice Burn

: Ice Fang and Ice Burn Shadow Salamence : Fire Fang and Fly

: Fire Fang and Fly Shadow Heatran : Fire Spin and Magma Storm

: Fire Spin and Magma Storm Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

4) Shiny Castform forms

Shiny Castforms (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles will bring back all four forms of Shiny Castform: Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy. Each appears in a different weather condition. This event will make the regular Castform forms appear in greater numbers in the wild in their respective weather conditions.

Collectors who want to encounter a particular Shiny Castform form should look for it in specific weather conditions. The Sunny weather increases the spawn rate of Sunny Castform. Additionally, trainers can activate the Lure Modules and Incense to attract more encounters to find a Shiny one.

5) Shiny Rockruff (Dusk Form Lycanroc)

Shiny Rockruff (Image via TPC)

Rockruff will emerge as a one-star raid boss in the Pokemon GO Stunning Styles event. It can be evolved into Dusk Form Lycanroc using 50 Candy. The Shiny form of Rockruff will also be featured in this event. Trainers can win multiple Rockruff raids to have a chance to encounter its Shiny version.

Counters against Rockruff

Mega Lucario : Force Palm and Aura Sphere

: Force Palm and Aura Sphere Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Empoleon: Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon

