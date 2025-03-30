Trainers can stack encounter rewards received from Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO. The Field Research quests provide several different kinds of valuable items, from Berries to Stardusts. Stacking these in the game works as a smart way of playing the AR mobile game. Special events with bonuses often take place in GO, and you can take advantage of those occasions to utilize stacked Field Research tasks to gain more Stardusts and XPs.

Ad

This article explains everything there is to know about stockpiling Pokemon GO Field Research tasks. It also details the importance of stacking them.

Also read: How to get Teddiursa in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to stack Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

Stockpile Field Research tasks (Image via TPC)

The following steps can be taken to stack Field Research tasks:

Ad

Trending

Click on an encounter reward.

Give a Berry to the encounter and run away from it. The encounter then stacks up.

Repeat the process to pile more.

Simply, once you encounter a Pokemon from a Field Research reward, you do not want to catch it right there. Feed the monster a Berry and exit the catch screen to automatically stack that encounter award.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Ad

Why to stack Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

Field Research tasks (Image via TPC)

There are multiple reasons why it is important to hoard Field Research encounters in the game. The obvious one is that trainers may not have plenty of time to claim them, and they may want to do so later in their leisure time. Many also consider the feature to stack Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO fantastic and friendly.

Ad

There are numerous Pocket Monsters that offer higher Stardust upon capturing them. Audino, Combee, and Trubbish are the three examples, among many others. If you obtain Audino on regular days from Field Research tasks, you can get 2,150 Stardust per catch. It is possible to make more by claiming the creature in the right event.

Also read: Best ways to quickly get Stardust in Pokemon GO

If you want to collect additional Stardusts or XPs, you can claim all special encounter rewards during events that provide bonuses related to the items or points. Activating Star Pieces while acquiring creatures from encounters helps boost Stardust's gain tremendously.

Ad

What is the limit to stacking Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO?

The minimum number of Field Research tasks that you can pile is 2 while the maximum is 100. This means trainers can claim all 100 encounters by topping them off at the right time at the right event.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨