Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Berries in Pokemon GO are valuable consumable items that Trainers can give to their Pokemon to fulfill different purposes. There are five types of Berries, each with its own effect. While some (like Razz Berry) can be collected relatively easily, others (like Golden Razz Berry) are more challenging to obtain due to their rarity and limited availability. You need to engage in various activities within the game to be able to stock up on these special in-game items.

Below, you can learn everything about Berries in Pokemon GO, including their types, how to get them, and the scenarios in which they should be used.

Also read: Best ways to quickly get Stardust

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

All kinds of Berries in Pokemon GO

Every GO Berries. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Niantic’s mobile game, there are only five types of Berries:

Trending

Razz Berry

Pinap Berry

Nanab Berry

Golden Razz Berry

Silver Pinap Berry

Also read: How to get Shiny Enamorus and Shiny Manaphy using Pokemon HOME

How to get Berries in Pokemon GO

Razz Berry

Upon reaching Level 8 in the game, you will receive several different items, including Razz Berries. Leveling up your account allows you to earn more. Razz Berries can also be acquired by spinning PokeStops and Gyms. Additionally, some Field Research tasks may present this item as a reward.

Pinap Berry

You can obtain Pinap Berries for the first time after reaching Level 18. You can cultivate more every time your level progresses by four, which means the item can be gathered again at Level 21. The Rotating Photo Discs of PokeStops and Gyms may also provide Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO. Lastly, you can expect to receive these items as rewards for completing Field Research Tasks.

Nanab Berry

Nanab Berry is arguably the first Berry item introduced to Trainers in the game. It becomes available at Level 4, and you can farm more as you level up. Spinning Gyms and PokeStops and completing Field Research Tasks can also offer Nanab Berries.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Arceus: Best tips and tricks to complete Pokedex

Golden Razz Berry

Finding Golden Razzy Berries can be quite challenging for Trainers, especially beginners, compared to the other three Berries mentioned earlier. To get Golden Razz Berries in Pokemon GO as a reward, you can win Raid Battles, complete specific Research Tasks, or interact with Promotional/Sponsored Balloons.

Silver Pinap Berry

Silver Pinap Berries, which are widely considered a useful consumable item, can be obtained from Mega Raid Battles. It can also be earned by completing Research Tasks and winning matches in the GO Battle League.

Uses of Berries in Pokemon GO

How to use Berries? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All five Berries can be fed to encounters for various fruitful results, but the effect of these items can gradually fade away. So, you must catch the creature immediately after giving it a Berry. Also, remember that you can only provide one item to an encounter at a time.

Pokemon can lose their motivation to defend Gyms over time. Their HP can decrease after battles. Once a Gym defender loses all of its HP, it automatically returns to its Trainer.

To prevent this from happening, you can feed it Berries. Berries in Pokemon GO can increase the motivation and HP of a creature defending a Gym. Note that a Golden Razz Berry can fully max out a Pokemon's motivation.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Buddy Pokemon will only walk alongside a Trainer in the overworld after eating three Berries. That said, this feeding activity can also increase its Friendship Level.

Effects of Berries in Pokemon GO

Razz Berry: Increases your capture chance by 1.5 times.

Pinap Berry: Doubles the Candy gain of a Pokemon when caught in one go.

Nanab Berry: Stops a Pokemon's movement during an encounter.

Golden Razz Berry: Increases your capture chance by 2.5 times. It also fully fills the motivation meter of a Gym defender.

Silver Pinap Berry: Increases your capture chance by 1.8 times. It also multiplies the amount of Candy given to a Pokemon by 2.333 times.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨