How to get Shiny Enamorus and Shiny Manaphy using Pokemon HOME

Pokemon HOME brings a rare opportunity for trainers who consider shiny Pokemon some of their most sought-after treasures in the Pocket Monster universe. Among these, Shiny Enamorus and Shiny Manaphy stand out due to their rarity and unique designs.

Enamorus, introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is a mythical force representing love and renewal, while Manaphy, known as the Prince of the Sea, has captivated fans since its debut in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

With their shiny variants finally being made available, players now have the chance to add these sparkling icons to their collection through Pokemon HOME.

Pokemon HOME and special distributions

Pokemon HOME frequently rewards players for their dedication with exclusive event distributions. These events often provide special Pokemon to those who achieve specific milestones.

On January 28, 2025, to commemorate the third anniversary of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new distribution of Shiny Enamorus and Shiny Manaphy was introduced. To unlock these coveted creatures, you must complete specific Pokedex milestones within HOME.

How to obtain Shiny Manaphy using Pokemon HOME

Manaphy and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To receive Shiny Manaphy, follow these instructions:

Complete the Sinnoh Pokedex within Pokemon HOME. This requires cataloging all Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, which can be achieved by transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl into your HOME account. Once the Pokedex is complete, Shiny Manaphy will be automatically distributed to your HOME account.

Shiny Manaphy details:

Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Level: 50

50 Ability: Hydration

Hydration Moveset: Bubble Beam, Acid Armor, Whirlpool, Water Pulse

Bubble Beam, Acid Armor, Whirlpool, Water Pulse Ribbon: Souvenir

This marks the first legitimate way to obtain Shiny Manaphy without relying on loopholes.

How to obtain Shiny Enamorus using Pokemon HOME

Enamorus and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To receive Shiny Enamorus, follow these instructions:

Complete the Hisui Pokedex within Pokemon HOME. This involves registering all Pokemon from the Hisui region, a feat accomplished by transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus into HOME. Upon completing the Pokedex, Shiny Enamorus will be automatically distributed to your HOME account.

Shiny Enamorus details:

Ball: Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball Level: 50

50 Ability: Cute Charm

Cute Charm Moveset: Draining Kiss, Extrasensory, Crunch, Moonblast

Draining Kiss, Extrasensory, Crunch, Moonblast Ribbon: Souvenir

This is the first time Shiny Enamorus has been made available, adding another layer of exclusivity for Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans.

Tips for completing both the Pokedex

Trade with friends: If you’re missing certain Pokemon, trading with friends who own the corresponding game versions can help.

If you’re missing certain Pokemon, trading with friends who own the corresponding game versions can help. Use HOME’s GTS (Global Trade System): Search for specific Pokemon to fill gaps in your Pokedex.

Search for specific Pokemon to fill gaps in your Pokedex. Catch and transfer strategically: Make sure to catch all version-exclusive Pokemon in their respective games before transferring them to HOME.

Both Shiny Manaphy and Shiny Enamorus are now legitimately obtainable for the first time, ensuring that collectors and battlers alike have a fair chance to add these rare Pokemon to their lineup.

Completing the Sinnoh and Hisui Pokedexes to unlock Shiny Manaphy and Shiny Enamorus is a rewarding experience for dedicated trainers. These shimmering legends are a testament to your commitment and love for the Pokemon series.

