Teraleaker comments on Pokemon Legends Z-A starters

With 2025 finally upon us, the hype for Pokemon Legends Z-A is growing with each passing day. Amidst the hype, many leaks have surfaced, claiming to know various details about the unreleased game. One of the more popular leaks that recently surfaced claimed that the original Kalos starters would return for Legends Z-A, as Chespin was the first entry in the Pokedex.

However, one of Discord's biggest leakers claims that this is not the case. According to the leaker, the trio of Starter Pokemon selected for Pokemon Legends Z-A would be random choices, rather than a themed trio like in mainline titles. Screenshots with regards to this were shared on the PokeLeaks subreddit by user Luxanna123321, and the community weighed in on the matter.

The original leaker is a notable figure in the Pokemon leaks community, being the one to release the source code for Scarlet and Violet and its DLC. As such, it may be safe to assume that this leaker actually has some sort of access to Pokemon Legends Z-A, as other sources have claimed a playable version was found in the Game Freak gigaleak.

User Autumnal_ivysaur shares a common sentiment expressed by fellow users on the thread, stating that they liked the option to pick starters from various generations. This feeling is prevalent within the community, with various fangames sporting this pattern of starter selection for over a decade.

Another common sentiment shared by users like Thejadedone_1 is the hope that the Kalos starters receive some kind of love in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This would likely be done through Mega Evolutions. With the mechanic confirmed to be making a return for the upcoming title, this could likely happen.

Many users share concerns about potential Regional Formes

Many users also have concerns about potential Kalosian Regional variants that could be added to the game, much like Legends Arceus' Hisuian varieties. In that game, all the starters received regional variants. However, with Mega Evolutions returning, many players think the starters for Pokemon Legends Z-A could have Mega Evolutions instead of Kalosian variants.

What could the starters be for Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Some fans believe that Game Freak has already teased what the Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends Z-A will be. In the trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC, we can see shots featuring Oshawott, Rowlett, and Cyndaquil (the starters in Legends Arceus) sharing screentime with three other starters of matching elements.

Alongside the Hisuian trio, fans can spot Piplup, Snivy, and Torchic. Looking at these three choices, it would make sense for one of the returning starters in Legends Z-A to already have a Mega Evolution to give players the option to use a familiar face.

While this is mere speculation, this small detail could have been a subtle hint towards the next game in the franchise.

